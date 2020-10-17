World-class Delhi Sports University Soon in Mundka

Almost a year after passing a Bill, the Delhi government on Saturday expedited its work to set up a "world-class" Delhi Sports University (DSU) which will offer graduate, post-graduate and doctorate degrees in cricket, football, and hockey among other sports.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday inspected the proposed site in west Delhi's Mundka and said that DSU will make India proud in the world of sports.

Sisodia said that it is the dream and vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide world-class facilities and training to our youth for advancing in the field of sports.

"If we do this, then our sports talents will leave no stone unturned to bring in more medals in international sporting events like Olympics."

Mundka's AAP MLA Dharampal Lakra and Sisodia discussed the details of the project with officials.

The Delhi Government passed the Delhi Sports University Bill in December last year in the Delhi Assembly.

Sisodia said that the work for the university had been disrupted due to the ongoing Covid pandemic. "But now we want to pick up the pace of work as it is our dream to provide world-class opportunities to our children and youth in the field of education and sports."

The Deputy CM said that it is the Delhi government's endeavour to ensure that the level of training and facilities at DSU will be cutting-edge and so advanced that the best sports talents can come to train in Delhi.

"Once this dream comes true, no world power will stop India from bringing in record-breaking gold medals in international sports competitions and events," he said.

Sisodia said that the objective of DSU is to promote world-class training, research and academics in the field of sports as well as health and exercise.

"It is our aim to provide multidisciplinary teaching and training in sports to ensure sports professionals are better prepared for a wide range of employment opportunities. This university will also promote public health through sports in academia and make it more accessible to the public."