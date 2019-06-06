ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia vs West Indies at Trent Bridge: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied
With both Australia and West Indies off to winning starts, the showdown between the two promises to be a treat to watch.
With the former champions set to face off today, the audience is in for an interesting duel.
The 10th ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match is scheduled between Australia and West Indies at Trent Bridge on Thursday. Australia began their campaign with a seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan. Similarly, West Indies announced their arrival by crushing Pakistan in 13.4 overs. After their opening matches both the West Indies and Australia have 2 points each and both the sides will fight for the top spot today. Based on their current performance, this match will be interesting for the viewers as both the teams started in a pretty good form. The probability is that the Aussies have a higher chance of winning this match with 65% as compared to West Indies 35%.
However, if we look at previous world cup stats, then the West Indies have a slightly higher chance of winning as they have won 5 of the nine encounters against Australia. So, all in all, it is difficult to predict who is going to own the game today. Nonetheless, this match is surely going to be interesting to watch.
Australia vs West Indies Today at Trent Bridge | World Cup Statistics
Number of matches: 9
Australia won: 4
West Indies: 5
Tied: 0
No Result: 0
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ivanka Trump and Jared’s Photo is Reminding Everyone of Creepy Twins From ‘The Shining’
- Shortest Horror Story: Stephen King Creeps Out Twitterati in 215 Characters
- Bharat Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film Gets Grand Opening, Earns Rs 42.30 Crore
- Suhana Khan Takes Selfie With ATM Card, Fans Ask How Much Money She Has
- Ngidi & Phehlukwayo Game of Perfect Pairs Ends in Stalemate!
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s