1-min read

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia vs West Indies at Trent Bridge: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

With both Australia and West Indies off to winning starts, the showdown between the two promises to be a treat to watch.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 6, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia vs West Indies at Trent Bridge: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied
With the former champions set to face off today, the audience is in for an interesting duel.
The 10th ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match is scheduled between Australia and West Indies at Trent Bridge on Thursday. Australia began their campaign with a seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan. Similarly, West Indies announced their arrival by crushing Pakistan in 13.4 overs. After their opening matches both the West Indies and Australia have 2 points each and both the sides will fight for the top spot today. Based on their current performance, this match will be interesting for the viewers as both the teams started in a pretty good form. The probability is that the Aussies have a higher chance of winning this match with 65% as compared to West Indies 35%.

However, if we look at previous world cup stats, then the West Indies have a slightly higher chance of winning as they have won 5 of the nine encounters against Australia. So, all in all, it is difficult to predict who is going to own the game today. Nonetheless, this match is surely going to be interesting to watch.

Australia vs West Indies Today at Trent Bridge | World Cup Statistics

Number of matches: 9

Australia won: 4

West Indies: 5

Tied: 0

No Result: 0

Also Watch

Live TV

