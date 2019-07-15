England won the World Cup for the first time as they beat New Zealand in the most dramatic of circumstances. The final could not be decided in the 100 overs and the match went into a super over, but there was nothing to separate the teams even then as even that ended in a tie. That is, until a technicality envisioned for such a scenario came into play.

Eoin Morgan's side had finished on 241 all out in pursuit of New Zealand's 241-8 aided by an “accidental six” hit by Ben Stokes and the final came down to the super over – a six-ball shootout for each team.

England batted first in the super over and Stokes and Jos Buttler scored 15 off Trent Boult. Jofra Archer bowled England's over against Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham, who smashed a six off the second ball.

Needing two runs of the last delivery, Guptill who was on strike, hit the ball on the leg side and dashed for a couple, but he could not complete the second run and was run out by a combination of Jason Roy and wicketkeeper Roy.

The scores tied again, England players went into wild celebrations while the New Zealanders slumped where they stood, shock writ large on their faces. Amid the dramatic scenes, the viewers were puzzled over how the winner was decided.

Both sides had finished on 15 runs in the super over, but England won due to the tie-break rule that the side that hit more boundaries in their innings would be declared the victor. As it were, the host nation scored 24 boundaries compared to 17 by the Black Caps.

The rule has come under the scanner after the nail-biting finish, with many former cricketers and fans ridiculing the farcical finish to the finale.

Many said that as neither team deserved to lose, the trophy should have been shared between them. Others slammed the ICC and said it was a bizarre and arbitrary rule as any metric like “singles” could have also been chosen to decide the winner.

Other still said that the finish proved that cricket was a batsman’s game and asked why boundaries, and not wickets, were taken as the metric. While the controversy and debate over it is unlikely to end anytime soon, England will be in celebration mode.