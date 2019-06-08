England vs Bangladesh: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Team News, How to Watch, LIVE Streaming

After a narrow defeat to Pakistan in their last World Cup fixture, England will look to bounce back against Bangladesh when the two teams meet at the Cardiff Wales Stadium on Saturday.

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has promised England another trial by spin when they meet in the World Cup in Cardiff on Saturday. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow's dominance at the top of the order has been a hallmark of England's rise to become the top-ranked team in one-day internationals.

But the fast starts have been checked with South Africa, in the opening match of the tournament, handing the new ball to leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who dismissed Bairstow for a duck. In England's second match, Pakistan opened their bowling with Shadab Khan and the move paid off, with the leg-spinner dismissing Roy cheaply.

But the pitch in Cardiff has a green top that would aid seamers more. The two matches played there have been low scoring ones, but England and Bangladesh will be able to give a better account of themselves.

Match Details

The England vs Bangladesh tie is 10th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff starting at 10:30am (local time) and 3pm IST. It will be broadcast live on StarSports network. Online viewers can logon to Hotstar for all the live action.

Team News

England are set to recall Liam Plunkett to the side after he lost his spot in the Bangladesh game to Mark Wood. Leg spinner Adil Rashid may make way for him in the XI. The rest of the playing side is expected to remain the same.

Bangladesh are once again expected to pick the same side that beat South Africa and gave a tough fight to New Zealand. Bangladesh also do not have a cause for concern as far as the personnel although their middle order's inability to capitalize on starts is a worry.

Predicted XI

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahman (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman

Dream11 Picks:

Batsmen: Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Eoin Morgan, Joe Root (VC)

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Shakib Al Hasan (c)

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Mehidy Hasan