Ganguly's Ton Record and All Other Milestones Rohit Sharma Achieved on the Way to His 23rd Century

Southampton: Opening batsman Rohit Sharma is now the third in India's all-time centurion list, surpassing former skipper Sourav Ganguly’s record of 22 centuries. Driving India's chase against South Africa, Rohit scored a measured ton at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. His valiant effort with the bat helped India beat South Africa by 6 wickets and 15 balls to spare.

Hitting ten fours and two sixes in the process, Rohit reached his 23rd ton in 128 balls. It was his 201st ODI innings and 207th match.

Sachin Tendulkar remains the top batsman with the 49 tons, the most numbers of centuries scored for any team. Indian skipper Virat Kohli follows Tendulkar with 41 centuries.

On Wednesday at the Rose Bowl, Rohit secured the ninth place in the list of most ODI centuries. Apart from Tendulkar and Kohli, Ricky Ponting (30), Sanath Jayasuriya (28), Hashim Amla (27), AB de Villiers, Kumar Sangakkara and Chris Gayle (25 each) are ahead of him.

With his astounding performance, Rohit emerged as the first Asian batsman to score 100-runs in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. England’s Joe Root became the first batsman to score a century in this edition of World Cup.

Moreover, Rohit completed 8000 runs as an opener and passed the 12,000 runs milestone in international cricket on Wednesday against the Proteas. He also completed 3000 ODI runs under Virat Kohli.

This is the 26th century by an Indian batsman in World Cup history. Now, Team India jointly holds the record for most centuries in World Cups by any country with Australia. This was the 168th century scored in World Cup history.

Rohit held the fort in the middle of a furious opening spell from Kagiso Rabada that saw Shikhar Dhawan depart early. India captain Virat Kohli too fell to Andile Phehlukwayo after a slow start to his innings.

On his way to his 23rd century, Rohit also crossed a couple of milestones. He reached 12,000 runs across formats in international cricket - the ninth Indian to do so - and he also leapfrogged former India captain Sourav Ganguly on the list of ODI centuries. Ganguly had 22 tons to his name. Sharma was 74 runs away from completing 12,000 runs in international cricket before this game.

"There was something in it for the bowlers through the game, so you had to play out the overs initially and see what the ball was doing. Couldn't play my natural game," Rohit Sharma said after the match.

"You have to take your time. Certain shots that I like playing, I had to cut out and play close to the body, and follow the basics properly - try and leave as many balls as possible on a pitch that is doing a bit," he added.

Rohit was adjudged the player-f-the-match for match-winning knock.

"It wasn't a typical Rohit Sharma innings, but I had to play out the overs initially to make sure that the job is done," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and batted first to put up 227 runs on the board. The pick from India's bowling attack was Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked up four wickets, breaking up partnerships between Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller and Phehlukwayo.

Jasprit Bumrah also shone on his World Cup debut, gobbling up South African openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock in a fiery opening spell.