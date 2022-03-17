World Cup 2022: Cameroon Name Final 27-man Squad for Playoff Games against Algeria

Cameroon national football team head coach Rigobert Song has named his final 27-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff game against Algeria.

Vincent Aboubakar will captain the squad that also includes Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, Napoli midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

The list, announced on Wednesday, consists of three goalkeepers, but there is no place for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations-winning keeper Fabrice Ondoa. Forwards Clinton N’Jie, Christian Bassogog and Jerome Onguene are also amongst players dropped by Song, who has included 16-year-old Patient Wassou Goue of local side Coton Sport, reports Xinhua.

Cameroon would host Algeria in Japoma Stadium on March 25 before travelling to Mustapha Tchaker Stadium for the return fixture on March 29.

Song replaced Antonio Conceicao at the helm of the national team last month after the country finished third at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

