By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: December 18, 2022, 21:20 IST
Doha
Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup Final LIVE: Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute as Angel Di Maria netted in the 36th minute for Argentina against France face off in the final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Lusial Stadium on Sunday, with both teams on the hunt for a third title.
Argentina prepared to face defending champions France in the World Cup final on Sunday with Lionel Messi Read More
Key EventsKey Events
45′ – There were some stoppages in play as the referee has indicated that there will be seven minutes of added time in the end.
41′ – France coach Didier Deschamps has seen enough and Randal Kolo Muani, Marcus Thuram are replaced by Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud.
36′ – GOAL! Angel Di Maria doubles the lead for Argentina against France!
It is Lionel Messi who started off the move with a ball towards Julian Alavez down the right, who in turn released Alexis Mac Allister. He sends in a low cross as Di Maria runs in from the other wing and sends it past Hugo Lloris after taking a touch.
👉 ¡G⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽L! Ángel Di María anotó el segundo tanto Albiceleste.
⏱ 35' PT
⚽ @Argentina 🇦🇷 2 🆚 #Francia 🇫🇷 0
— Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) December 18, 2022
34′ – Celebrations begin for fans after Lionel Messi goal!
Messi has scored in the group stage, round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and now final. The first person to do so.
29′ – Theo Hernandez and Lionel Messi clashed at the edge of the Argentine penalty box and after a few checks from the medical team, both look okay. Looked nasty though.
23′ – GOAL! Lionel Messi scores from the penalty spot after Jules Kounde brought down Angel Di Maria inside the penalty box to hand Argentina the lead against France!
It was Messi’s 12th World Cup goal that draws him level with Pele and gives him the edge in the Golden Boot race.
👉 ¡G⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽L! Lionel #Messi abrió el marcador.
⏱ 22' PT
⚽ @Argentina 🇦🇷 1 🆚 #Francia 🇫🇷 0
— Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) December 18, 2022
21′ – What the match has been like so far… Argentina attacking and France defending. But for how long?
17′ – France have been forced on the backfoot as Angel Di Maria gets another shot away, but with his right foot sending the ball frying over. Argentina mean business.
8′ – Argentina on the front foot here as Rodrigo De Paul has a go from distance again but it is deflected and away from goal with Hugo Lloris rooted to his spot.
7′ – Julian Alvarez sends the ball from left with a back-heel to Alexis Mac Allister, who has a go from some distance but his effort is easily saved by Hugo Lloris.
3′ – Argentina have started the game on the front foot as Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi combine for a brilliant move as the dinked pass to Julian Alvarez was called back with the forward being in an off-side position.
KICK OFF! Argentina and France get us underway in the final at the Lusial Stadium!
What the teams are playing for…
Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Poland) Assistant referee 1: Pawel Sokolnicki (Poland) Assistant referee 2: Tomasz Listkiewicz (Poland) Fourth official: Ismail Elfath (United States) Reserve assistant referee: Kathryn Nesbitt (United States) VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (Poland)
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 closing ceremony featured artists from around the globe performing songs from the official soundtrack along with a spectacular light show.
The performers at Lusail stadium included Nigerian singer Davido and Qatari-based songwriter Aisha, Congolese artist Gims and Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Ozuna.
The show, featuring fireworks and a light show, was meant to celebrate the world coming together for the monthlong tournament in the Gulf emirate.
It will be more than Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe but the key contest remains the race between the two Qatar-owner Paris Saint-Germain stars for the Golen Boot.
The two powerhouses have locked horns 12 times in total, with Argentina winning six and France winning three; the remaining three matches ended in draws.
They have met three times at the World Cup: a 1-0 triumph for Argentina (thanks to a goal by Luis Monti) at Uruguay 1930, a 2-1 win for La Albiceleste on home soil in 1978 (Daniel Passarella and Leopoldo Luque on the scoresheet for Argentina), and a spectacular 4-3 victory for Les Bleus at Russia 2018 (Antoine Griezmann, Benjamin Pavard and a Kylian Mbappe brace for France sealed the win).
The World Cup champions will earn $42 million in prize money for their football federation.
The losing team in Sunday’s final between France and Argentina will get $30 million from a FIFA prize fund of $440 million.
Adrien Rabiot returns from illness in one of two changes to the France team for Sunday’s World Cup final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina, for whom Angel Di Maria comes into the side.
Midfielder Rabiot and centre-back Dayot Upamecano were both left out of the French side for the semi-final win over Morocco after contracting a virus which has also affected other members of the France squad.
However, they are both back in the line-up named by coach Didier Deschamps, as Youssouf Fofana and Ibrahima Konate make way.
The rest of the French line-up is unchanged, with centre-back Raphael Varane able to play despite missing training on Friday with cold-like symptoms.
Meanwhile, Olivier Giroud retains his place in the French attack with Kylian Mbappe on the left, despite some suggestions that the latter would play through the middle and Marcus Thuram would start.
The introduction of the experienced Di Maria is the only change to the Argentina side that beat Croatia 3-0 in the semi-finals.
The Juventus winger takes the place of midfielder Leandro Paredes, joining Messi and Julian Alvarez in a three-man attack.
Messi is the lone survivor from the Argentina team that started the 2014 final defeat by Germany. Di Maria was also in the squad but missed that game because of injury.
Here is how France line-up: Hugo Lloris (capt); Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe
France Formation: 4-3-3
Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)
Voici le 1️⃣1️⃣ de départ pour notre 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗱𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗽𝗲 𝗱𝘂 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗲 contre l'Argentine ⚔️🔥
Coup d'envoi 16h00 sur @TF1 📺
𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗜𝗘̀𝗥𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗦 𝗕𝗟𝗘𝗨𝗦 💪#ARGFRA | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/99GpTLVJsF
— Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) December 18, 2022
After 63 matches and 166 goals, the month-long footballing showpiece reaches its climax at Doha’s 89,000-capacity Lusail Stadium on Sunday, with the eagerly anticipated final kicking off at 8:30 pm IST.
Messi, playing in his fifth and final World Cup, is hoping to lead Argentina to a first title since the Diego Maradona-inspired victory in Mexico City in 1986.
In his way stand the prolific Kylian Mbappe and a France team aiming to win back-to-back World Cups for the first time since Pele’s Brazil in 1958 and 1962.
Messi, 35, has collected seven Ballon d’Or awards for the best player in the world, but his last trip to the World Cup final ended in the bitter disappointment of defeat to Germany in 2014.
On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and France be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France will take place on December 18, Sunday.
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina vs France be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France will be played at the Lusail Stadium.
What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina vs France begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France will begin at 8:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.
