English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
World Cup Expectations a 'Sufferance' for Argentina, Lionel Messi
Former Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli said the 'Albiceleste' were saddled with excessive expectations at the World Cup, stifling the performances of his players, including Lionel Messi.
Former Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli said the 'Albiceleste' were saddled with excessive expectations at the World Cup, stifling the performances of his players, including Lionel Messi.
Loading...
Former Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli said the 'Albiceleste' were saddled with excessive expectations at the World Cup, stifling the performances of his players, including Lionel Messi.
Argentina were tipped as possible winners of the tournament in Russia but were eliminated at the knockout phase following a tense 4-3 defeat to eventual champions France.
Even before they squeezed into the second round, Argentina flattered to deceive, drawing 1-1 with Iceland, losing 3-0 to Croatia and squeezing past a plucky Nigeria 2-1 in the group stages.
Sampaoli said expectations that Argentina would win the tournament emanating from the country's football federation stifled the creativity and success of Messi and his fellow players.
"The best player in the world (Messi) was devoted" to the Argentina cause, Sampaoli said in comments to Spanish sports daily Marca.
"At his club (Barcelona) he has great stability. But when he comes to the national team a collective hysteria takes over and it's like we're expected to win.
"This is not possible. If we don't win, it's him (Messi) who cops all the criticism. So you can't play, and you can't enjoy it."
He added: "The weight of expectation on this team was too heavy. We all felt pushed by the obligation to win, which meant it was difficult for us to express our talents.
"It was difficult to work in those conditions because there was only one available option: to be world champions.
"Putting that kind of obligation ahead of the match itself made everything much more complicated."
Although Sampaoli pledged to hang on to his job following their elimination, he soon resigned from his post.
The Argentinian federation have appointed Lionel Scaloni, their former under-20 coach, as Argentina coach.
Sampaoli, 58, offered him some advice: "We need to find a balance so that this obligation to win doesn't generate even more anxiety.
"Every match (at the World Cup) was a sufferance."
Messi's future with the national side has been in doubt since Argentina's elimination.
According to reports, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner asked not to be considered for selection for a series of friendlies in September and October.
Argentina were tipped as possible winners of the tournament in Russia but were eliminated at the knockout phase following a tense 4-3 defeat to eventual champions France.
Even before they squeezed into the second round, Argentina flattered to deceive, drawing 1-1 with Iceland, losing 3-0 to Croatia and squeezing past a plucky Nigeria 2-1 in the group stages.
Sampaoli said expectations that Argentina would win the tournament emanating from the country's football federation stifled the creativity and success of Messi and his fellow players.
"The best player in the world (Messi) was devoted" to the Argentina cause, Sampaoli said in comments to Spanish sports daily Marca.
"At his club (Barcelona) he has great stability. But when he comes to the national team a collective hysteria takes over and it's like we're expected to win.
"This is not possible. If we don't win, it's him (Messi) who cops all the criticism. So you can't play, and you can't enjoy it."
He added: "The weight of expectation on this team was too heavy. We all felt pushed by the obligation to win, which meant it was difficult for us to express our talents.
"It was difficult to work in those conditions because there was only one available option: to be world champions.
"Putting that kind of obligation ahead of the match itself made everything much more complicated."
Although Sampaoli pledged to hang on to his job following their elimination, he soon resigned from his post.
The Argentinian federation have appointed Lionel Scaloni, their former under-20 coach, as Argentina coach.
Sampaoli, 58, offered him some advice: "We need to find a balance so that this obligation to win doesn't generate even more anxiety.
"Every match (at the World Cup) was a sufferance."
Messi's future with the national side has been in doubt since Argentina's elimination.
According to reports, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner asked not to be considered for selection for a series of friendlies in September and October.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Cup Expectations a 'Sufferance' for Argentina, Lionel Messi
- All-New Honda CR-V SUV Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 28.15 Lakh
- WATCH: Man Rides Swing in the Back of a Moving Truck in Mumbai Traffic
- Neetu and Rishi Kapoor have a Mini Reunion with Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra in New York; See Pics
- Hrithik Roshan on Vikas Bahl: Impossible to Work With Any Person Guilty of Such Grave Misconduct
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...