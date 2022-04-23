CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Coronavirus#Jahangirpuri
Home » News » Sports » World Cup: India Compound Men's Team Beat France to Bag Gold
1-MIN READ

World Cup: India Compound Men's Team Beat France to Bag Gold

Indian men's compound archery team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini (Twitter)

Indian men's compound archery team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini (Twitter)

Indian men's compound archery team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini won gold at the World Cup Stage 1

Indian men’s compound archery team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini downed France by one-point in a thrilling final to win the gold medal at the World Cup Stage 1 here on Saturday.

India, however, lost out on a second medal after compound mixed pair of Verma and Muskan Kirar went down 156-157 to Croatia in the bronze medal playoff.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE SCHEDULE RESULTS ORANGE CAP PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

In the compound men’s team final, the Indian trio started off with a one-point deficit, losing the first end 56-57 to their French rivals of Jean Philippe Boulch, Quentin Baraer and Adrien Gontier.

India slowly improved on their first-end score by one-point but the French team had a near perfect set of 59/60 comprising three four 10s, including arrows closer to the centre (X) to extend their lead (113-116).

Trailing by three points, Indians showed amazing resilience to drill in a perfect end of 60/60 with two Xs to win the third set 60-58, and curtail the deficit by one-point (173-174).

There was no stopping the Indian trio there after as they shot a 59 in the fourth end, with the under-pressure Frenchmen managing 57 to go down by one-point.

On Sunday, India’s recurve mixed team pair of Tarundeep Rai and Ridhi Phor will be vying for a second gold after having defeated Spain in the semi-final 5-3.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:April 23, 2022, 15:38 IST