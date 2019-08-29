World Cup Medal Will Boost Confidence Going Ahead: Elavenil Valarivan
Elavenil Valarivan won the women's 10m air rifle competition at the ISSF Rifle-Pistol Stage 4 World Cup, beating compatriots Apurvi Chandela and Anjum Moudgil.
Elavenil Valarivan won the women's 10m air rifle (Photo Credit: SAI)
Rio de Janeiro: Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan on Thursday said her maiden senior World Cup medal will be a "great confidence booster" as she seeks to scale greater heights in coming years.
The fast-rising Elavenil finished on top in the women's 10m air rifle competition, pipping fancied compatriots Apurvi Chandela and Anjum Moudgil, in the ISSF Rifle-Pistol Stage 4 World Cup here.
The 20-year-old is only the third Indian to achieve the feat after Anjali Bhagwat and current world number one Chandela.
"I am happy and this win will give me great confidence going ahead into other national and international competitions," said the youngster, who trains under Project Leap and is supported by Olympic Gold Quest.
Olympic bronze medallist Gagan Narang has played a part in Elavenil's progress and the shooter did not forget to thank him.
"I am really thrilled with this achievement and want to thank my mentor Gagan sir, my coach Neha ma'am & my mental trainer Kirtika ma'am who have trained me so well and without their correct guidance, this would not have been possible."
Mentor Narang was equally proud saying "such performances were the real rewards", adding that Elavenil made it "doubly special" as Gun For Glory celebrated the twin success.
#NationalSportsDay gets sweeter. @elavalarivan wins her first senior World Cupon the day GNSPF’s efforts are recognised through the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar! Thanking the universe! @narendramodi @KirenRijiju @Media_SAI @RaninderSingh @OfficialNRAI pic.twitter.com/tw1Yv1X3bT
— Gagan Narang (@gaGunNarang) August 28, 2019
"Elavenil has made a beautiful transition from the junior level to the senior. We have worked very closely on her all these years and her success marks a special day for all of us at Gun For Glory. She is a smart shooter and has the capability to perform consistently," said Gagan on his ward.
In her debut year at the senior level, Elavenil shot 251.7 in the finals to help India extend their new-found dominance in the event, leaving behind Seonaid Mcintosh of Britain, who won silver with an effort of 250.6 on Wednesday.
A student of English literature and one who loves to go on long drives, Elavenil is a junior World Cup gold-medallist besides being an Asian champion.
It has been remarkable progress for the young shooter who held a gun for the first time as a 13-year-old in native Ahmedabad.
