World Cup Points Table 2019: India Debuts at 5th Place, Australia and West Indies to Clash for Top Spot

Points Table World Cup 2019 | Defending champions Australia are all geared up to take on West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, as captains of both teams Aaron Finch (Australia) and Jason Holder (West Indies) face-off to determine the top spots at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 points table at the 10th match of the tournament. West Indies and Australia both have had comfortable wins in their inaugural matches against Pakistan and Afghanistan, respectively. While West Indies won by 7 wickets against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham; Australia too won by 7 wickets against the dark horses Afghanistan at County Ground, Bristol.

New Zealand's win against Bangladesh at the Kennington Oval on June 5 has pushed them to number one from the second position on the points table. With a win against 5-time ICC Cricket World Cup champions Australia, West Indies will look to reclaim the number one spot.

Australia are still sitting comfortably at number three and a lot will depend on today's match to determine their position on the points table. Team India’s (led by skipper Virat Kohli) win against Faf du Plessis' South Africa in Southampton's Rose Bowl sees them climb the points table at number 5 while South Africa with three consecutive losses have managed to find themselves at number 9.

Here is the updated points table of ICC World Cup 2019 after the completion of seven matches:

Points Table as on June 6, 2019

TOP RUN SCORERS IN ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019

The top run scorers as of yet still continue to be England's Joe Root with 158 runs but the number two position has been taken up by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan with 139 runs, while Rohit Sharma's 122 not out at India's inaugural match sees him in number 3. England's Jos Buttler, who was at number 2 with 121 runs in the tournament, has slipped to number 4.

When it comes to strike rate, England's Buttler is still leading with an average of 131.52, followed by Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez with 116.28 and England's Ben Stokes with 105.15.

Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa, 113 runs), Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka, 107 runs), Faf du Plessis (South Africa, 105 runs), Ben Stokes (England, 102 runs), Quinton de Kock (South Africa, 101 runs) and Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan, 100 runs) round off the top ten in the list.

TOP WICKET-TAKERS IN ICC WORLD CUP 2019

New Zealand's Matt Henry now holds the number one position with 7 wickets in 2 matches, while Pakistan's Mohammad Amir has fallen to the second position with 5. The rest of the cricketers in the table have all gotten four wickets each and their position on the points table is based on the number of runs they conceded.

Nuwan Pradeep, (Sri Lanka)

Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand)

Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)

Oshane Thomas (West Indies)

Yuzvendra Chahal (India)

Andile Phehlukwayo (South Africa)

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

Moeen Ali (England)