World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Uruguay vs Brazil LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Brazil have been on the winning side of all the matches that they have played till now. The team have nine points from three matches and are currently placed at the top spot. The host team, Uruguay have won two out of three matches and have a total of six points. In the latest outing, both Uruguay and Brazil were on the winning side of their respective matches. Uruguay beat Colombia by 3-0 and Brazil beat Venezuela by 1-0. World Cup Qualifiers 2020 Uruguay vs Brazil will be held on Wednesday, November 18. The outing will commence from 4:30 AM IST at the Centenario in Uruguay.

A total of ten teams are a part of the World Cup Qualifiers 2020. These teams include Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela and Bolivia.

World Cup Qualifiers 2020 Uruguay vs Brazil team news

Uruguay's side is expected to retain the majority of the team that played against Colombia. No injuries have been reported from the team. Brazil's Neymar is out because of a leg injury. There are chances of Philippe Coutinho, Fabinho and Eder Militao being available for this match.

World Cup Qualifiers 2020 Uruguay Starting Line-up against Brazil: Campana; Caceres, Gimenez, Godin, Vina; Nandez, Torreira, Bentancur, Nunez; Suarez, Cavani

World Cup Qualifiers 2020 Brazil Starting Line-up against Uruguay: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, T Silva, Lodi; Everton Ribeiro, Allan, Paqueta; Firmino, Richarlison, Jesus

Where to watch the World Cup Qualifiers 2020, Uruguay vs Brazil match in India?

Uruguay vs Brazil UEFA Nations League live match will not be telecasted India as till there are no official broadcasters available for the World Cup qualifiers in India.

How and where to watch the World Cup Qualifiers 2020, Uruguay vs Brazil?

World Cup Qualifiers 2020, Uruguay vs Brazil live stream will not be available online. The match scheduled for Wednesday can however be followed at respective social media handles of the two teams.