World's Fastest Man Usain Bolt Shows How to Maintain 'Social Distancing' With Cheeky Tweet

The fastest man on the planet had a rather funny take on 'social distancing' as he took to Twitter to share a photo of himself of the moment he won the 100m final at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Everyone around the world is being asked to maintain at least 2-3 meters distance with others to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The photo, which he posted to ask everyone to maintain social distancing and wish a happy easter, is iconic as he thumped his chest on streaking to victory in record time.



In an incredible display of power running, the then 21-year-old obliterated his own world record, despite raising his arms in triumph well before he crossed the line in 9.69 seconds.



in doing so he set a new world and Olympic record.

Bolt at the same Summer Games also won the men's 200m race, breaking the world and Olympic record again, with a time of 19.30 seconds.