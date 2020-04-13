SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

World's Fastest Man Usain Bolt Shows How to Maintain 'Social Distancing' With Cheeky Tweet

Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt posted a photo of him winning the 100m final at the 2008 Beijing Olympics with the caption 'social distancing'.

Share this:

The fastest man on the planet had a rather funny take on 'social distancing' as he took to Twitter to share a photo of himself of the moment he won the 100m final at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Everyone around the world is being asked to maintain at least 2-3 meters distance with others to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The photo, which he posted to ask everyone to maintain social distancing and wish a happy easter, is iconic as he thumped his chest on streaking to victory in record time.


In an incredible display of power running, the then 21-year-old obliterated his own world record, despite raising his arms in triumph well before he crossed the line in 9.69 seconds.

in doing so he set a new world and Olympic record.

Bolt at the same Summer Games also won the men's 200m race, breaking the world and Olympic record again, with a time of 19.30 seconds.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,048

    +639*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,352

    +905*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    979

    +215*  

  • Total DEATHS

    324

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,350,514

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,909,286

    +57,061

  • Cured/Discharged

    439,929

     

  • Total DEATHS

    118,499

    +4,305
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres