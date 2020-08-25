Usain Bolt Awaiting Results after Reports of Him Testing Positive for Coronavirus, Says Will Self Isolate

Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus days after partying with guests, including England and Manchester City footballer Raheem Sterling, for his 34th birthday in Jamaica.

Usain Bolt took to social media to address reports by a radio station in Jamaica, 'Nationwide90fm', which claimed that he has contracted the disease.

Bolt relayed the reports in the media and said that he will self-isolate at home.

"This weekend, like everybody else, I checked social media and saw social media say that I'm confirmed of COVID-19," Bolt said.

"I did a test on Saturday to leave (Jamaica) because I have work," he said, although he did not confirm he had received the result. "I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and be safe.

"Also, I am having no symptoms, I will quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and to see how I go about quarantining myself from the Ministry of Health.

"Until then, I will call my friends and tell them once they came in contact with me to be safe, quarantine and take it easy," Bolt added.

Videos and photos surfaced on social media, showing Bolt celebrating his birthday with no one visibly maintaining social distancing or wearing masks.

According to reports, a surprise birthday party was thrown for Bolt by his family and friends when he turned 34 on August 21, with Manchester City star Raheem Sterling and Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey in attendance.

He and partner Kasi Bennet welcomed the birth of daughter Olympia Lightning in May.

