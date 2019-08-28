Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

World Junior Sprint Queen Briana Williams Fails Doping Test

Twice World U-20 sprint champion Briana Williams may miss next month's World Championships.

AFP

Updated:August 28, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
World Junior Sprint Queen Briana Williams Fails Doping Test
Briana Williams reportedly failed the doping test after the National Senior Championships. (Photo Credit: Reuters file)
Loading...

Kingston: Double world under-20 sprint champion Briana Williams could miss next month's World Championships after reportedly testing positive for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ).

The Jamaican daily The Gleaner said that the 17-year-old initially failed the doping test after the National Senior Championships between June 20-23 where she placed third in the 100 metres to secure a spot in the national team for the World Championships in Doha.

The newspaper said Tuesday that the 'B' sample had reportedly confirmed the presence of the substance.

Williams' representative Emir Crowne said they had not yet received confirmation of the 'B' sample and insisted that the sprinter had not done anything wrong.

Her team reportedly say that the teenager used a contaminated cold and flu medication -- which she had declared on her testing protocol form -- as the source of the banned substance.

"Our primary position will be that Ms Williams bears no fault in the circumstances and there should be no sanctions levied against her. That will be our primary position," Crowne told The Gleaner.

The medication, which does not list HCTZ as an active ingredient, was subsequently sent by Williams' team to be tested independently in the USA, where it was confirmed that it was contaminated with traces of the banned diuretic, the newspaper reported.

Florida-born Williams was just 16 when she won the 100m and 200m at last year's World Under-20 Championships in Tampere which gained her nominations for the IAAF Female Rising Start and the Laureus Breakthrough of the Year Awards.

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) is set to name its team for Doha on September 6.

Last week, American sprinter Christian Coleman vowed to fight allegations that he missed three drug tests, saying he is confident a September hearing will clear him to compete at the World Championships.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram