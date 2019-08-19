World Junior Track Cycling Championship: Esow Alben Wins 2 Medals as India Put Up Best-ever Show

Indian Esow Alben bagged two medals at the World Junior Track Championship to help India register its best ever performance at a global cycling event.

India won a gold, silver and bronze each to finish sixth in the medals tally. Germany, New Zealnd and Greece claimed the top three places respectively.

The trio of Esow, Ronaldo Singh and Rojit Singh scripted history by grabbing a gold in the men's sprint event.

Esow then secured a silver medal winning performance in the individual sprint event. The 18-year-old also won the bronze in the men's individual keirin event.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.