World Junior Track Cycling Championship: Esow Alben Wins 2 Medals as India Put Up Best-ever Show

India won a gold, a silver and a bronze each to finish sixth in the medals tally at World Junior Track Cycling Championship.

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2019, 6:36 PM IST
World Junior Track Cycling Championship: Esow Alben Wins 2 Medals as India Put Up Best-ever Show
Image for representational purpose. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Indian Esow Alben bagged two medals at the World Junior Track Championship to help India register its best ever performance at a global cycling event.

India won a gold, silver and bronze each to finish sixth in the medals tally. Germany, New Zealnd and Greece claimed the top three places respectively.

The trio of Esow, Ronaldo Singh and Rojit Singh scripted history by grabbing a gold in the men's sprint event.

Esow then secured a silver medal winning performance in the individual sprint event. The 18-year-old also won the bronze in the men's individual keirin event.

