World Military Games: Amit Panghal Makes Comfortable Start

Wuhan: World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal won his opening bout in the men's flyweight (52kg) category as the boxers gave India a good start in the 7th CISM World Military Games here on Saturday.

Panghal beat Douglas Andrade of Brazil 4-1, while Chirag (56kg) defeated Zambia's Katanga Christopher 5-0.

In the men's light fly category (49kg), Deepak got a walkover against Iran's Abaszadeh Ali while Satish Kumar also won his super heavyweight category (+91kg) bout against Brazil's Nascimento Cosme 3-2.

However, Sandeep Kumar lost his 64kg bout against Uzbekistan's Rasulov Jakhongir 0-5. Aman (60kg) and Harsh Lakara (81kg) also suffered defeats.

India had sent a contingent of 54 participants in nine sports -- Archery, boxing, diving, modern pentathlon, shooting, track and field, gymnastics and tennis -- in the competition.

India won six medals in the 2015 edition which was held in South Korea.

A total of 9,308 military personnel from 109 countries are competing in the World Military Games here, setting a record of the most participants in the Games' 24-year history.

The 7th edition offers 25 competitive sports and two demonstration sports. In all, 329 gold medals will be up for grabs.

Chinese President Xi Jinping inaugurated the Games on Friday.

