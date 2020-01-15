World No.1 Men's Doubles Player Robert Farah Out of Australia Open Over Doping Violation

Robert Farah, the world number one doubles player, will miss the Australian Open after testing positive for doping, the Colombian said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Canadian-born player said he had been told by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) that Boldenone -- a steroid -- was found in his system from a doping test on October 17, 2019 in Cali.

"I'm going through one of the saddest moments of my life and, without a doubt, the saddest of my sporting career," he wrote on his social media accounts.

The revelation came after another South American player, Chile's Nicolas Jarry, was provisionally suspended by the ITF after testing positive for banned substances at the Davis Cup in November.

The 24-year-old world number 78's sample showed traces of Ligandrol and Stanozolol.

Boldenone is widely used by farmers in Colombia to boost the growth of cows, but it is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

"I'm sure that's what generated the result from the test in question," said Farah.

In 2018, the Colombian Olympic Committee warned its athletes about the presence of Boldenone in beef.

Farah said he was tested two weeks earlier in Shanghai but that sample was negative. He said he'd been tested more than 15 times throughout the year.

"With my team and a group of advisers we're looking into the steps to take in a process in which we hope to show that I've never used any products that violate fair play and ethics," said Farah, who had been training in Los Angeles ahead of the Australian Open.

He and fellow Colombian Juan Sebastian Cabal won the Wimbledon and US Opens doubles titles last year. They were runners-up at the Australian Open in 2018.

Farah is also a two-time Grand Slam mixed doubles finalist with German Anna-Lena Groenefeld.

JARRY'S DOPING SUSPENSION

Nicolas Jarry (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Chile's Nicolas Jarry has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping violation after the world number 78 was tested at the Davis Cup.

Jarry's urine sample was found to contain prohibited substances Ligandrol and Stanozolol after testing by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The 24-year-old provided the sample during his participation at the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid in November last year.

Jarry was charged with the violation on January 4 and was provisionally suspended with effect from January 14.

"Mr. Jarry had (and retains) the right to apply to the Chair of the Independent Tribunal convened to hear his case why the Provisional Suspension should not be imposed, but has chosen not to exercise that right to date," an ITF statement said.

Jarry insisted that he had not knowingly taken any performance-enhancing substances and that he would seek to "clarify the situation".

"The levels of these substances are so incredibly low that they are equivalent to trillionths of a gram, levels so low that neither substance could have provided me any performance enhancing benefit," he said in a statement posted on Instagram.

"I will dedicate these next days and weeks fully to determining where these substances came from so my legal team and I can clarify this situation completely."

Jarry reached a career-high singles ranking of 38 in July 2019, but has never been past the second round at any of the four Grand Slams.

His doubles career includes quarter-final appearances at the French and US Opens in 2018.

