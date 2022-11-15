World no. 1 Para Shuttler Manasi Joshi to Receive Arjuna Award on November 30

Manasi Joshi, India’s ace Para badminton player and current world no.1 to be awarded with Arjuna Award 2022 from the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 30, 2022. Joshi has now become the second woman para badminton player to bag this prestigious award.

Along with Joshi, 24 other sports personalities from various disciplines will be honoured for their outstanding performance in sports and games at the ceremony.

Joshi, has just returned from Tokyo after her participation in Hulic Daihatsu BWF Para Badminton World Championships 2022 where she won two bronze medals, in women’s singles SL3 and Mixed doubles, both of which will be induced in Paris 2024.

After making to the list of Arjuna awardees, Manasi said, “It’s an absolute honour to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award this year. My sporting journey has been nothing but a roller-coaster ride, and it’s an absolute proud moment for my family. I am thankful to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Government of India. It feels great to be recognised for all the hard work and efforts put on and off the court. This is a moment of motivation and encouragement to push boundaries and reach newer heights.”

More than a decade ago, Joshi met with an accident on the way to work, which required her leg to be amputated. After months of rehabilitation, she took aid of an artificial leg and started walking after five months of that unfortunate incident. She then took support of badminton to regain her fitness and mental confidence.

But, life had some different plans for her as badminton became her go to career. In 2014 she won silver in a National-level tournament and further made her debut at an international tournament in Spain. Then she made her sparkling first appearance at the Para-badminton World Championships in 2015 and bagged a silver. In 2017 she then clinched bronze.

At 2018 Asian Para Games held in Jakarta, Indonesia, she again won bronze but her journey took a big flight after she clinched the gold medal at the Para World Badminton Championship 2019. Since then there was no looking back for her as she now holds the World no. 1 position in her sport.

