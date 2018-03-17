World No. 1 Simona Halep Crashes Out of Indian Wells

World No. 1 Simona Halep crashed out of the WTA Indian Wells tournament on Friday as she suffered a shocking 6-3, 6-0 upset loss to world No. 44 Naomi Osaka of Japan.The 26-year-old former champion Halep dropped to 18-2 on the season as she lasted just 64 minutes on the court with the unseeded Osaka."I just was not ready. I missed the ball a lot and I didn't play what I had to play," she said. "I don't find excuses. She was better. I just was not ready and played wrong."Osaka punched her ticket to the final where she will face fellow 20-year-old Daria Kasatkina, who stunned seven time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in an earlier semi-final.Osaka improved to 14-4 in 2018 as she came into the clash as the lowest ranked Indian Wells semi-finalist since Kim Clijsters in 2005.Halep had three double faults, won just five points on her second serve and had her serve broken five times.Halep, who had reached the semi-finals in all four of her tournaments in 2018, was trying to repeat her Indian Wells success of three years ago when she beat Jelena Jankovic to lift the trophy.