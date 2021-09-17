World No.3 Karolina Pliskova Out of Ostrava Open with Wrist Injury

Women’s tennis world number three Karolina Pliskova said Friday she was pulling out of next week’s Ostrava Open because of a wrist injury. The 29-year-old Czech player was set to be the top seed at the WTA tournament played in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava on September 20-26. “It is not really easy to excuse myself from a tournament played before an audience and at home," said Pliskova, who reached the Wimbledon finals and the US Open quarter-finals this year. Her doctor said the injury had been apparent for a while.

“Problems with the wrist appeared even before the US Open, and they could not be treated adequately as she advanced in the tournament," Radek Kebrle said in a statement.

“Since the problem got worse, we have agreed on a three-week break from tournaments," he added.

Pliskova’s withdrawal leaves Ukraine’s world number four Elina Svitolina as the top ranked player in the tournament.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here