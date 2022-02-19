CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IndvsWI#Movies#ShibaniDandekar#AssemblyElections#Budget2022
Home » News » Sports » World Number Four Stefanos Tsitsipas Stunned by 163rd Ranked Roman Safiullin in Marseille
1-MIN READ

World Number Four Stefanos Tsitsipas Stunned by 163rd Ranked Roman Safiullin in Marseille

Stefano Tsisipas (AP)

Stefano Tsisipas (AP)

Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin beat World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the Marseille ATP quarter-finals on Friday.

World number four and top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered an embarrassing straight-sets defeat to 163rd-ranked Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin in the Marseille ATP quarter-finals on Friday.

Safiullin, 24, clinched a memorable 6-4, 6-4 win over his Greek opponent who was runner-up at the French Open last year.

“It’s the greatest victory of my career," said the Russian, a former junior Australian Open champion.

“It was my first time in a quarter-final and the first time I have beaten a top 10 player."

RELATED NEWS

Safiullin will meet world number nine and last weekend’s Rotterdam champion Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in the last four.

Auger-Aliassime needed six match points to see off Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 6-3, 6-4.

The other semi-final pits second seed Andrey Rublev of Russia against France’s Benjamin Bonzi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:February 19, 2022, 09:20 IST