World Number One Novak Djokovic Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Adria Tour

World Number One Novak Djokovic on Tuesday confirmed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but did not show any symptoms previously.

Djokovic was tested along with his family and team on arrival after the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in Belgrade and Zadar.

"The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena's, while the results of our children are negative," Djokovic said in a statement released on his website.

"Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region."

"I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were.I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s heath situation and that everyone will be fine. I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days.”

Earlier in the week, at Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition tournament Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric had tested positive for the coronavirus, and an angry Dan Evans had lashed out at the Serb saying he should take responsibility.

The tournament, which also had top names such as Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, was held in Belgrade and Zadar and the players were also pictured playing basketball and dancing together without following social distancing protocols.

However, Djokovic had been quite dismissive of the danger and said, "You can also criticise us and say this is maybe dangerous but it's not up to me to make the calls what is right or wrong health-wise."

The World Number One had that proposed safety protocols at the US Open, scheduled to begin on August 31, were so extreme it would be impossible to participate and world number seven Zverev backed up his concerns.

The ATP and WTA Tours, which were suspended in March due to the pandemic, are set to resume in August with the US Open and French Open beginning on August 31 and September 27, respectively.