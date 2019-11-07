Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

World Number Two Karolina Pliskova Parts Ways With Coach Conchita Martinez

Karolina Pliskova won four WTA tournaments this year but lost in the semi-finals of WTA Finals.

AFP

Updated:November 7, 2019, 4:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
World Number Two Karolina Pliskova Parts Ways With Coach Conchita Martinez
Karolina Pliskova hired Conchita Martinez during last year's US Open. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Prague: World number two and recent WTA Finals semi-finalist Karolina Pliskova said Thursday she was parting ways with her Spanish coach Conchita Martinez.

"I decided I will no longer work with Conchita," the 27-year-old Czech wrote on her Facebook page.

"It was (a) tough decision as the season was great. Thank you for all this year and wish u only the best. Life is a change!!!" added the 2016 US Open finalist.

Her manager and husband Michal Hrdlicka told the Czech news agency CTK they were in talks with a new coach, without disclosing the name.

"It has been an incredible year full of great moments and emotions," tweeted Martinez.

"I wish Kaja and her team the best for the future," added the 47-year-old Wimbledon champion from 1994.

Pliskova hired Martinez during last year's US Open and she immediately won the Pacific Open in Tokyo.

She went on to win four WTA tournaments this year and reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open and at last week's WTA Finals where she bowed out to world number one and later champion Ashleigh Barty.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram