World Para Athletics Championships: Sandeep, Sumit Create World Record to Win Gold and Silver

Sandeep Chaudhary won the gold medal while Sumit bagged the silver with world records at the World Para Athletics Championships.

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2019, 11:23 PM IST
World Para Athletics Championships: Sandeep, Sumit Create World Record to Win Gold and Silver
File image representing javelin throwing. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Dubai: Indian duo of Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit created world records on way to their gold and silver medals respectively in the F64 javelin event of the World Para Athletics Championships here on Friday.

Sandeep hurled the javelin to a distance of 66.18m to better his own world record of 65.80m in F44 category, while Sumit sent the spear to a distance of 62.88m to clinch the silver and better his own F64 world record of 60.45m.

The F44 and F64 were clubbed into one combined event in this World Championships. The world records are, however, counted according to the classification of the athletes.

Roman Novak of Ukraine, a F44 athlete, took the bronze with a best throw of 57.36m.

The F44 category athletes have leg amputations or reduced function in one or both legs, and they compete without a prothesis.

The F64 category athletes have limb deficiency and leg length difference, and they compete with prosthesis.


