World Rugby Cancels New Zealand, Australia Sevens In 2021

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: New Zealand Rugby says its supports the decision to cancel the New Zealand leg of the Sevens World Series in January because of uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Rugby announced Tuesday that both the 2021 New Zealand tournament and the Sydney tournament the same month would be canceled. Both are joint mens and womens events.

We continue to closely monitor the ongoing and dynamic global situation with COVID-19 and the health and well being of the rugby community and the wider public remains sacrosanct, World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper said.

While it is disappointing not to be able to go ahead with the series events in New Zealand and Australia … we are working very hard together with all host organizations, participating unions and other stakeholders to bring a safe, secure and highly impactful return to action as soon as possible.

NZRs head of professional rugby, Chris Lendrum, said World Rugbys decision was sensible and we understand and support the decision to cancel.

The next Hamilton tournament is now scheduled for January 2022.

World Rugby canceled the remaining tournaments of the 2020 world series in March and later awarded the mens and womens titles to New Zealand, which was leading both series.

