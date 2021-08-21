World U20 Athletics Championships: India’s Amit Khatri Wins Silver in Men’s 10,000 Race Walk

Amit Khatri won silver in the men’s 10,000 race walk event, securing India’s second medal at the ongoing World U20 Athletics Championships.

Amit, with his silver, became just the fifth Indian athlete, the likes of which include Hima Das and Neeraj Chopra, to win a medal at the World U20 Athletics Championships.

Amit had led almost the race but with one lap remaining, he decided to go to the drinks table as Kenya’s Heristone Wanyonyi took the lead and won the gold medal. The Indian finished second with a time of 42 minutes and 17.94 seconds. Spain’s Paul McGrath finished third, clocking 42.26.11 minutes.

“As it’s a high altitude so breathing was a problem for me, It was my first Intl competition and I won silver for India. I’m happy with silver at least I could fulfil the hopes of India," said Amit after winning the silver medal in the 10,000m race walk," Amit said after the race.

Medal No.2 for #India at #WorldAthleticsU20 in 1000m Race Walking delivered to you by Amit with a time of 42:19.74 in #NairobiCongratulations Champion! pic.twitter.com/8y7cO1JQQS — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 21, 2021

With Amit’s silver, it was India’s second medal at the championships after the mixed 4×400 relay team won bronze.

