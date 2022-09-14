World Wrestling Championships 2022: Vinesh Phogat Wins Bronze in Belgrade

Indian wrestling icon Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian to pick up two world championship medals on Wednesday as she bagged the bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships 2022 in Belgrade.

Phogat beat Jonna Malmgrenof Sweden 8-0 in the playoff to pick up the bronze in the 53Kg category.

Her knee injury seemed to flare up in the early stages of the bout as he held her knee at one point, but, the Indian showed great tenacity to shrug it off and pick up the victory.

Her performance earned India its first medal in this year’s edition of the wrestling world Championships taking place in the Serbian capital of Belgrade.

She endured biting pain in her leg to complete her match victoriously before her coach lent her a shoulder and helped her walk away from the ring.

She made it to the medal round through repechage after she succumbed to a shocking first-round defeat on Tuesday.

The triple Commonwealth Games champion, Phogat, failed to put up a fight and was knocked down by Mongolia’s Khulan Batkhuyag 0-7 in a major upset.

Phogat looked a bit jaded and lost her balance in the final seconds to be pinned by the Asian silver medallist in the women’s freestyle 53kg.

But, she picked herself up after the loss and made it all the way to the bronze medal bout and battled through pain to come out the victor against Malmgrenof.

