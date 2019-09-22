Take the pledge to vote

World Wrestling Championships: Deepak Punia Pulls Out of Final with Injury, Settles for Silver

Deepak Punia had to pull out of the final of the 86kg category with an ankle injury that he sustained in the previous bout.

News18 Sports

September 22, 2019
World Wrestling Championships: Deepak Punia Pulls Out of Final with Injury, Settles for Silver
File photo of Deepak Punia. (Photo Credit: @Media_SAI)
Nur-Sultan: Young wrestler Deepak Punia on Sunday pulled out of the World Championship title clash in 86kg against Iranian great Hazsan Yazdani due to an ankle injury sustained during the semifinal bout.

"The left foot is not taking the load. It's difficult to fight in this condition. I know it was a big chance to fight against Yazdani but I can't help it," Deepak told PTI.

"I am a bit disappointed that I can't fight for gold but I am happy with my overall performance here. I will work hard and the aim is to win a medal in the Olympics," he added.

The 20-year-old Indian will have to be content with a silver medal in his debut senior world championship.

Deepak had come out of the mat limping and with a swollen right eye after his semifinal against Switzerland's Stefan Reichmuth on Saturday.

In a dream run, Deepak reached the final with wins over Reichmuth, Colombia's Carlos Arturo Mendez and Kazakhstan's Adilet Davlumbayev.

It was a good draw for Deepak and he exploited it to get the biggest medal of his career. Only last year, he had won the junior world championship title.

Sushil Kumar remains India's only world champion. He had won a gold in 66kg in 2010 World Championship in Moscow.

Rahul Aware will fight for a bronze medal in 61kg later on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)

