World Wrestling Championships: Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia Lose Semis But Secure Olympics Quotas

Nur-Sultan: Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia both lost their respective semi-final at the World Wrestling Championships but secured themselves quotas at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Ravi lost 4-6 to Zavur Uguev of Russia in the semi-final and will play the bronze medal match on Friday.

Bajrang, on the other hand, went down 0-4 on criteria against Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan. Bajrang and Niyazbekov were 9-9 and needed a tiebreak to get a result, where Bajrang lost on number of cautions.

Ravi Dahiya had defeated former world champion Yuki Takahashi 6-1 in the quarter-finals of 57kg freestyle event. Punia, on the other hand, defeated Jong Son of North Korea 8-1 to reach semi-finals and secure Olympic quotas.

HOW BAJRANG, RAVI REACHED SEMIS

Double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar remains the only Indian wrestler to have won a World Championship gold in 2010 in Moscow.

Ravi emerged an unlikely hero for India with his remarkable composure while fighting against some of toughest opponents in a challenging category, including an European champion and another a world number three wrestler.

Bajrang did not have to work much in going past Poland's Krzysztof Bienkowski in the opening round. He easily beat his opponent 9-2.

Bajrang's next opponent was David Habat who did not bother the Indian much though the Slovenian twice had his right leg in his clutches. The first chance was in first period from ground position and then in the standing position after the break.

The Slovanian, surprisingly, could not exploit the advantageous position.

In the quarterfinals against Korea's Jong Choi Son, Bajrang lost a point for stepping out but won the bout comfortably 8-1 after that.

In an incredible debut, Ravi Dahiya won the first two bouts by technical superiority in the 57kg.

In a remarkable turnaround he erased a six-point deficit to log 17 points in a row with his counter-attack to shock Arsen Harutunyan, the 61kg European champion from Armenia.

What was impressive about Ravi was that despite trailing 0-6, he kept his cool and stayed in the bout and eventually found a way to tear apart the defence of the Armenian.

There was a bit of drama towards the end when Armenia challenged the bout-finishing point. After much delay and watching replays, Ravi was declared the winner.

Ravi's first victim was Korea' Sunggwon Kim.

In the quarterfinals, he was up against 2017 world champion and world number three Yuki Takahashi, one of the toughest to beat in 57kg, but Ravi showed tremendous composure to eke out a 6-1 win.

The Indian did not let the formidable Japanese play his game as he restricted his famous swift movement.

(With PTI Inputs)

