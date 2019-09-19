Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

World Wrestling Championships: Sakshi Malik Loses in Opening Round

Sakshi Malik lost to Aminat Adeniyi of Nigeria in the first round of the World Wrestling Championships.

IANS

September 19, 2019
World Wrestling Championships: Sakshi Malik Loses in Opening Round
File photo of Sakshi Malik. (Photo Credit: PTI)
Nur-Sultan: Sakshi Malik on Thursday came out with a disappointing performance as she lost 7-10 to Aminat Adeniyi of Nigeria in the opening round of the women's freestyle 62-kg weight category at the ongoing World Wrestling Championships.

The Olympic bronze medallist was slow to get off the blocks and conceded a 0-6 lead before scoring her first take down. She did fight back in the second round but the gap was too big to fill as she eventually lost 7-10.

Sakshi will now have to pray that Adeniyi manages to reach the final so that she can have a shot at the bronze medal via the repechage.

Earlier, Divya Kakran also had a difficult opening bout against Olympic champion Sara Dosho of Japan as she lost the bout 0-2 in the 68-kg weight category.

Divya would be hoping that Dosho reaches the final and she can make it to the repechage round.

