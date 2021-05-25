World Wrestling Day 2021: Phogat Sisters, Bajrang Punia, Others Extend Wishes

World Wrestling Day 2021 is celebrated on May 23 across the globe. On this day in 1904, the inauguration of World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships was held in Austria’s Vienna. Through this day, wrestlers and fans of the sport try to make people aware about the benefits and importance of wrestling. Here is a look at the Indian wrestlers who have extended the greetings of the day through social media:

Geeta Phogat

The freestyle wrestler who won India’s first ever gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010 has shared a photo of herself in a wrestling uniform. She has posed sideways for the lens and can be seen flashing a confident smile. Legendary actor Dharemendra has also commented on her post and has extended the greetings of the day to her.

Happy World Wrestling Day ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/annI5XixPn— geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) May 23, 2021

Happy World wrestling ‍♀️ day. Jeeti raho Geeta — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 23, 2021

Babita Phogat

She won the gold medal in 2014 Commonwealth Games. She has shared adorable pictures of her son Yuvi to wish her virtual family. In the pictures her little man is wearing her India jersey which has her name written on it. Further, Babita has called Yuvi her favourite wrestler.

GREAT WRESTLERS ARE NOT GREAT BECAUSE OF THERE TECHNIQUE, THEY ARE GREAT BECAUSE OF THEIR PASSION."Fav Wrestler" Yuvi 🤼 #WorldWrestlingDay #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/zEKerP00op — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) May 23, 2021

Bajrang Punia

The three-medal winner at the World Wrestling Championships has extended his wishes by sharing a throwback photo of himself from the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship. He can be seen posing with his medal and a bouquet. Through his post he has urged people to motivate each other and be strong not only physically but also mentally during these trying times.

This is how it all started! Wishing you all a happy #WorldWrestlingDay . This World Wrestling Day is all about helping each other to fight #covid_19and motivate each other to be strong not only physically but also mentally. #ThisIsWrestling pic.twitter.com/jvv9IW7qdK — Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) May 23, 2021

Sakshi Malik

The wrestler who bagged the bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics, has shared a reel on Instagram to mark the occasion. She has uploaded a small clip of one of her practice sessions and has completed the post by putting the Brothers Anthem in the background.

Yogeshwar Dutt

Yogeshwar was conferred with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2013. He won gold medals in 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games. On World Wrestling Day 2021 he has shared a photo from one of the matches and has extended the greetings of the day to his internet fam.

World Wrestling Day 2021

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here