World Youth Boxing Championships: Five Indians Enter Quarter-finals

AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships (BFI)

Ankit Narwal, Bishwamitra Chongtham, Sachin, and Vishal Gupta and Gitika reached the quarterfinals of the AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships.

Five Indian boxers advanced to the quarterfinals of the youth world championships for men and women after clinching comfortable victories in their last-16 stage bouts in Kielce, Poland. Among the women, Gitika (48kg) made the last eight on Saturday.

From the men’s contingent, Asian silver-medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg), Bishwamitra Chongtham (49kg), Sachin (56kg) and Vishal Gupta (91kg) stood just one win away from ensuring a medal for the country. However, the campaign ended for Nisha Gurjar (64kg) after a 1-4 loss to Latvia’s Beatrise Rozentale.

Earlier, Gitika defeated Kazakhstan’s Arailym Marat 5-0. Chongtham got the better of Mahdi Kohsroshahi by a similar margin before Sachin got the better of David Jimenez Valdez. His was also an unanimous victory.

Narwal went past Poland’s Oliwier Zamojski 4-1, while Vishal out-punched Croatia’s Borna Loncaric in his pre-quarterfinal bout. India have fielded a 20-member team — 10 men and as many women — in the competition, which features 414 boxers from 52 countries.

first published:April 18, 2021, 12:01 IST