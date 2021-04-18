World Youth Boxing Championships: Five Indians Enter Quarter-finals

Five Indian boxers advanced to the quarterfinals of the youth world championships for men and women after clinching comfortable victories in their last-16 stage bouts in Kielce, Poland. Among the women, Gitika (48kg) made the last eight on Saturday.

From the men’s contingent, Asian silver-medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg), Bishwamitra Chongtham (49kg), Sachin (56kg) and Vishal Gupta (91kg) stood just one win away from ensuring a medal for the country. However, the campaign ended for Nisha Gurjar (64kg) after a 1-4 loss to Latvia’s Beatrise Rozentale.

Earlier, Gitika defeated Kazakhstan’s Arailym Marat 5-0. Chongtham got the better of Mahdi Kohsroshahi by a similar margin before Sachin got the better of David Jimenez Valdez. His was also an unanimous victory.

Narwal went past Poland’s Oliwier Zamojski 4-1, while Vishal out-punched Croatia’s Borna Loncaric in his pre-quarterfinal bout. India have fielded a 20-member team — 10 men and as many women — in the competition, which features 414 boxers from 52 countries.

