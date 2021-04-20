World Youth Boxing: Seven More Indians Enter Semis, Assured of Medals

India’s Babyrojisana Chanu outclassed defending European Youth champion Alexas Kubicka at the AIBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships as seven Indian boxers stormed into the semi-finals, thus confirming seven more medals on Tuesday.

Besides Chanu, Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), T Sanamacha Chanu (75kg), Ankit Narwal (64kg), Vishal Gupta (91kg), Bishwamitra Chongtham (49kg) and Sachin (56kg) also won their respective quarter-final bouts to progress into the semi-finals.

With the confirmation of seven more medals on Day 7, India, who have sent a 20-member contingent, are assured of 11 medals.

Earlier on Day 6, Vinka, Alfiya, Gitika and Poonam had moved into semi-finals.

In a clash between two strong gold-medal contenders in the women’s 51kg category, Asian Youth champion Chanu put up a strong tactical performance and did not allow her Polish opponent Kubicka to score any point before securing a comfortable 5-0 win. The Manipur boxer will now take on Lucia Ayari of Italy in the semi-finals.

Arundhati and Sanamacha were also dominant in their quarter-final bouts, with the Rajasthan boxer outpunching Ukraine’s Anna Sezko 5-0, while Sanamacha sent Russian Margarita Zueva packing with the referee stopping the contest in the second round.

In the men’s category, Asian Junior champion Bishwamitra and Asian Youth championship silver medallist Narwal also lived up to expectations and notched up identical 5-0 victories against Serbian Omer Ametovic and Brazil’s Ezequiel Da Cruz, respectively in their last-eight clashes.

Manish (75kg) and Sumit (69kg) were the only two boxers to suffer defeats in the quarter-finals on Day 7.

All the 11 Indian boxers will be seen in action in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

With seven women in the semi-finals, India are placed at the top of the table alongside Russia with the highest number of boxers qualifying for the semi-finals.

In the men’s section, India are placed fourth with four boxers in semi-finals.

