Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
2-min read

World Youth Chess Championship: R Praggnanandhaa Wins Gold as India Bag 7 Medals

India ended the World Youth Chess Championship with one gold and 3 silver and 3 bronze medals.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2019, 8:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
World Youth Chess Championship: R Praggnanandhaa Wins Gold as India Bag 7 Medals
R Praggnanandhaa (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Mumbai: R Praggnanandhaa emerged as unconquered king in the World Youth Chess Championship here, claiming the gold in the Under-18 Open category on Saturday.

The 14-year-old Grand Master from Chennai settled for a cautious draw in the 11th and final round against Valentin Buckels (Germany) to top the charts with nine points.

He, however, will also have to thank compatriot, International Master Arjun Kalyan for achieving a crucial draw against top-seeded Shant Sargsyan (Armenia).

Praggnanandhaa would have been under pressure if Grand Master Shant had won. But Shant could not unravel a determined Arjun, allowing Praggnanandhaa to annex the title.

The Championship ended on a high note for India, with six other medals, including three silver, coming their way.

Only the Under-16 Girls category proved tough for India, although B M Akshaya gave a good account of herself.

Akshaya lost the medal to Anousha Mahdian, suffering an unexpected defeat to her in the final round.

But Indian girls in the Under-14 segment compensated for it, with Divya Deshmukh and Rakshitta Ravi winning two medals.

Top seed Women's International Master Divya, who seemed to be out of contention midway through the event, pulled off a well thought-out victory in the last round to clinch silver.

Rakshitta too beat overnight leader Bat-Erdene Mungunzul on the top board to earn the bronze.

Kazakhstan's Meruert Kamalidenova, however, was the star of this category, registering five straight wins to clinch the gold.

Fide Master L R Srihari (Under-14 Open) and Vantika Agrawal (Under-16 Girls) collected other two silver medals for India, playing out draws in their respective matches.

Vantika had an outside chance of pocketing the gold, especially after top seed Polina Shuvalova (8.5) settled for a draw.

Vantika, with eight points, however, couldn't beat Alexandra Obolentseva of Russia, and finished half a point behind Shuvalova.

Srihari (8), who was in contention for the gold at the start of the penultimate day, endured draws in the last two rounds to slip to the second position.

S Maralakshikari won the bronze, after beating the surprise package of the championship, R Abinandhan.

CM Aronyak Ghosh (8) claimed the other bronze for the country in the Under-16 Open category after drawing with Iran's Arash Daghli.

He will, however, look back at the WYCC as a missed opportunity, after accepting a quick draw in the penultimate round.

Winners:

U18 Open: Praggnanandhaa R (IND) 9.0; Shant Sargsyan (ARM) 8.5; Artur Davtyan (ARM) 8.0

U18 Girls: Polina Shuvalova (RUS) 8.5; Vantika Agrawal (IND) 8.0; Alexandra Obolentseva (RUS) 7.5

U16 Open: Rudik Makarian (RUS) 8.5; Stefan Pogosyan (RUS) 8.0; Aronyak Ghosh (IND) 8.0

U16 Girls: Leya Garifullina (RUS) 8.5; Nurgali Nazerke (KAZ) 8.5; Anousha Mahdian (IRI) 8.0

U14 Open: Aydin Suleymanli (AZE) 9.0; Srihari L R (IND) 8.0; Sreeshwan Maralakshikari (IND) 8.0

U14 Girls: Meruert Kamalidenova (KAZ) 8.5; Divya Deshmukh (IND) 8.0; Rakshitta Ravi (IND) 8.0.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram