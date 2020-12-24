News18 Logo

Worster, Miller Carry Utah St. Past San Jose St. 85-52

LOGAN, Utah: Rollie Worster had 15 points as Utah State easily defeated San Jose State 85-52 on Wednesday night. Brock Miller added 12 points for the Aggies, and Sean Bairstow chipped in 11 points.

Neemias Queta had nine points, 11 rebounds, six blocks and four assists for Utah State (5-3, 2-0 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Richard Washington had 11 points for the Spartans (1-4, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Caleb Simmons added nine rebounds. Seneca Knight had nine rebounds.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Spartans on the season. Utah State defeated San Jose State 107-62 last Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


