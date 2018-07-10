English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Would be Great to Play Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo: Emre Can
Emre Can has said he moved to Italian champions Juventus from Liverpool because he was attracted to the Turin side's ability to consistently challenge for titles as well as being lured by their ambitious targets.
Emre Can. (REUTERS)
Juventus' new signing Emre Can has admitted that he would be delighted if his arrival at Turin could coincide with that of Cristiano Ronaldo.
"For any player it would be great to play with someone like Cristiano Ronaldo," he said during his official presentation on Monday.
"I don't know, however, if there has been contact between the club and the player.
"I'm focused on myself, but if it would be great if it happens."
The midfielder said his move to Juventus from Liverpool was fuelled by the side's ability to consistently challenge for titles and by their ambitious targets.
The German international joined Liverpool in 2014 and played his final match for the Premier League side in their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in May.
"The club (Juventus) had good contact with my agent for many years. I just know how huge the club is and the mentality of the club -- they want to win titles. That's my mentality too. I came here to win titles," the 24-year-old said.
"I think the first target has to be to win Serie A and then comes the Champions League. That has to be our aim. I am here to help the team.
"I decided to come to Juventus because I think the project here is very big. They have very big aims. I want to be part of the project here."
The Serie A giants have won the league title in each of the last seven seasons and have completed the domestic double in their four most recent campaigns.
However, the Italian side have failed to capture the European title in recent years, with the last Champions League trophy coming in 1996.
(with agency inputs)
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
