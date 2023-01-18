'Would Have Loved to Continue my Run, But it Wasn’t Possible Today': Rafael Nadal's Message Following Early Australia Open Exit

Defending champion Rafael Nadal bowed out of the Australian Open 2023 in a second-round defeat to American Mackenzie McDonald.

The 36-year-old went down to McDonald 4-6, 4-6, 5-7 in a three-setter at the Rod Laver Arena after struggling with what seemed to be a hip injury.

“Not the result I wanted, would have loved to continue my run here, but today it wasn’t possible", the 22-time grand slam-time champion said in a post on his social media handle.

The Spaniard also wished the best to the opponent who got the better of him going forward in Melbourne.

“Mackenzie @mackiemacster played at a great level and I wish him the best for the rest of the tournament."

Despite his early exit, he expressed his appreciation for the city of Melbourne and the fans who threw thier support behind the 14-time French Open winner.

“It’s always a pleasure to play in Australia. Many thanks to all for the support and the great moments you make me live here."

Nadal has claimed the Melbourne Park title twice, in the years 2009 and 2022, but was shown the exit door in what was his worst showing in a grand slam in the past seven years.

“Sad for leaving soon this great tournament and very thankful once again to all, fans, organizers, and amazing crowds. Thanks, Melbourne, Australia", he concluded.

Nadal’s early bow out makes 9-time Australia Open champion, Novak Djokovic, a clear favourite to reclaim the title he was denied the opportunity to defend in the last edition of the tournament, due to his non-vaccination stance against COVID-19.

The Serb cruised past Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in his opening round of the Melbourne Park event.

The 35-year-old next faces Frenchman Enzo Couacaud in the second round on the 19th of January.

Russian Daniil Medvedev got the better of Australian John Millman and Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas breezed past Rinky Hijikata, also of Australia, to set up third-round clashes against Sebastian Korda and Tallon Griekspoor respectively.

