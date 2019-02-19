English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wozniacki Pulls Out of Dubai WTA
Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki withdrew from the Dubai Championships on Monday due to a viral illness before her first round match against Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele.
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki withdrew from the Dubai Championships on Monday due to a viral illness before her first round match against Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele.
Wozniacki, who won the 2011 title in Dubai, also missed last week's Qatar Open because of the issue which she first felt around the Christmas period and the problem lingered with her through the Australian Open.
She failed to retain her Melbourne crown after losing to Maria Sharapova in the third round of this year's tournament and is yet to return to the court.
"It sucks. I've gotten ready to play these two weeks (Doha and Dubai) where I usually play well," the Dane said.
"If I can't even play at a reasonable level, there's no reason for me to go out there and just play one set - I want to go out there and I want to win," she added.
Wozniacki has been replaced by losing Slovenian qualifier Polona Hercog.
Doha champion Elise Mertens was eliminated after a three-hour struggle, losing to China's 107th-ranked Zhu Lin 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.
The Belgian received treatment at the two and a half hour mark for hip and leg problems as she felt the effects of last week's victory.
Lin, who's best Grand Slam performance came in losing at the third round of last year's US Open plays world number 23 Lesia Tsurenko next.
World number 56 in Tunisia's Ons Jabeur beat Croatian Donna Vekic 6-4, 7-6 (11/9) to claim a second round spot where she'll face the winner of the last two editions of the competition in Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.
With world number one and tournament top seed Naomi Osaka currently putting Asian women's tennis back on the map, Jabeur dreams of doing the same for her own continent.
"I'm now the Naomi Osaka of Africa," she joked. "It's inspiring to see how players can inspire a country or a continent.
"I'm trying to send a message that it's not impossible. You have to work hard. I want to see a lot of players from Tunisia to be here one day," he added.
Osaka was given a bye to the second round where she will face France's Kristina Mladenovic who won here first match of the season in the opening round.
Three US entrants secured their places in the round of 32 as Alison Riske upset 13th seed Julia Georges 6-4, 7-4. Sofia Kenin crushed Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 6-0 and Jennifer Brady stunned former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-0.
"I was pleased with the way I was able to finish strong regardless of how I started the match," world number 117 Brady said.
Wozniacki, who won the 2011 title in Dubai, also missed last week's Qatar Open because of the issue which she first felt around the Christmas period and the problem lingered with her through the Australian Open.
She failed to retain her Melbourne crown after losing to Maria Sharapova in the third round of this year's tournament and is yet to return to the court.
"It sucks. I've gotten ready to play these two weeks (Doha and Dubai) where I usually play well," the Dane said.
"If I can't even play at a reasonable level, there's no reason for me to go out there and just play one set - I want to go out there and I want to win," she added.
Wozniacki has been replaced by losing Slovenian qualifier Polona Hercog.
Doha champion Elise Mertens was eliminated after a three-hour struggle, losing to China's 107th-ranked Zhu Lin 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.
The Belgian received treatment at the two and a half hour mark for hip and leg problems as she felt the effects of last week's victory.
Lin, who's best Grand Slam performance came in losing at the third round of last year's US Open plays world number 23 Lesia Tsurenko next.
World number 56 in Tunisia's Ons Jabeur beat Croatian Donna Vekic 6-4, 7-6 (11/9) to claim a second round spot where she'll face the winner of the last two editions of the competition in Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.
With world number one and tournament top seed Naomi Osaka currently putting Asian women's tennis back on the map, Jabeur dreams of doing the same for her own continent.
"I'm now the Naomi Osaka of Africa," she joked. "It's inspiring to see how players can inspire a country or a continent.
"I'm trying to send a message that it's not impossible. You have to work hard. I want to see a lot of players from Tunisia to be here one day," he added.
Osaka was given a bye to the second round where she will face France's Kristina Mladenovic who won here first match of the season in the opening round.
Three US entrants secured their places in the round of 32 as Alison Riske upset 13th seed Julia Georges 6-4, 7-4. Sofia Kenin crushed Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 6-0 and Jennifer Brady stunned former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-0.
"I was pleased with the way I was able to finish strong regardless of how I started the match," world number 117 Brady said.
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Umbrella Academy Review: Netflix's New Superheroes Struggle Through a Bizarre Upbringing to Save the World
- Ayushmann Khurrana Pens a Heartfelt Poem for CRPF Jawans Killed in Pulwama Terror Attack
- Australian Couple Grows Human-Sized Cabbage After 9 Months of Hard Work, Eats Coleslaw for Two Weeks
- HP Spectre x360 13 Review: When A Good Windows Convertible Evolves Into a True Great
- 'Who Released JeM Chief?' Sidhu Reminds BJP of Kandahar After Drawing Flak for Pulwama Comments
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results