LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Wozniacki Ruled Out of Qatar Open Due to Injury

Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki has opted to skip the Qatar Open due to injury, tournament organisers announced, in Doha on Tuesday. Two others too pulled out from the tournament during the day citing "viral illness".

IANS

Updated:February 13, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Wozniacki Ruled Out of Qatar Open Due to Injury
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Abu Dhabi: Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki has opted to skip the Qatar Open due to injury, tournament organisers announced, in Doha on Tuesday. Two others too pulled out from the tournament during the day citing "viral illness".

Wozniacki, currently ranked 10th in the world, was joined on the sidelines by world No. 14 Ashleigh Barty of Australia with a hip injury and No. 19 Caroline Garcia of France, giving no reason, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Unfortunately, I have withdrawn from Doha and Dubai with a minor hip injury," Barty said, adding she would also miss the Dubai Tennis Championships later this month.

"After consulting with the WTA doctors, I have decided to have a few weeks rest," Barty said.

The Doha event lost Naomi Osaka, the world No. 1 and newly crowned Australian Open champion, just days before the start of the tournament. She decided to opt out because of a back injury.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram