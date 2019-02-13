Wozniacki Ruled Out of Qatar Open Due to Injury

Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki has opted to skip the Qatar Open due to injury, tournament organisers announced, in Doha on Tuesday. Two others too pulled out from the tournament during the day citing "viral illness".Wozniacki, currently ranked 10th in the world, was joined on the sidelines by world No. 14 Ashleigh Barty of Australia with a hip injury and No. 19 Caroline Garcia of France, giving no reason, reports Xinhua news agency."Unfortunately, I have withdrawn from Doha and Dubai with a minor hip injury," Barty said, adding she would also miss the Dubai Tennis Championships later this month."After consulting with the WTA doctors, I have decided to have a few weeks rest," Barty said.The Doha event lost Naomi Osaka, the world No. 1 and newly crowned Australian Open champion, just days before the start of the tournament. She decided to opt out because of a back injury.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.