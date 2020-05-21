Wresting World and WWE Fans Mourn Tragic Death of Shad Gaspard

WWE has lost one of its finest gems as former star Shad Gaspard passed away recently in a tragic sequence of events. The 39-year-old, on May 17, was swimming with his friends and son when the tragic incident took place.

The ripe current on the Venice beach took both him and his son out to sea. While Gaspard asked the lifeguard to save his 10-year-old, the former wrestler went missing soon after.

A body washed up on the shore on Wednesday and the officials have now confirmed it to be no one else than Gaspard. The incident has shocked the wrestling world, with players as well associations paying tribute to the ex-wrestler.

The WWE Twitter page shared the news of the tragic death with the fans.





WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39. https://t.co/ngyuRpkjps

— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2020

Actor and wrestler Dwayne Johnson has expressed his grief and condolences to his family. "My prayers and hope for Shad Gaspard's wife, son and family during this unthinkable time. Man, this is a tough one. A really tough one. Great guy," wrote The Rock.



My prayers and hope for Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family during this unthinkable time. Man, this is a tough one. A really tough one.

Great guy. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 20, 2020



Triple H also joined the wrestling world in remembering "Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father".





I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts. https://t.co/JibfmJJMcC

— Triple H (@TripleH) May 20, 2020

Sami Zayn mourned the untimely passing of the ex-wrestler.



It’s been a heavy morning with news of the untimely passing of Shad Gaspard. A heartbreaking reminder that tomorrow is not guaranteed to any of us. Love to all here and now. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 20, 2020



JTG shared a video, lighting candles for Shad Gaspard.



Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Renee Young and many others joined in paying heartfelt tribute to their friend and a colleague.



“Save my son.” Incredible man and father. My love and prayers go out to the Gaspard family. Rest in love Shad. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 20, 2020









Sending my love and prayers to Shad loved ones during this time. #RIPShadGaspard

— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 20, 2020







Goodbye, my friend.

My thoughts are with Shad’s family. I can’t fathom their loss.

— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 20, 2020



My heart is heavy praying for the entire Gaspard’s family pic.twitter.com/3VGbptAHbn — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 20, 2020









Shad told me that being a dad was the best job in the world. It sure is Shad and you were definitely a World Champion Dad. #RIPShadGaspard Miss ya bro 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/FOg9bPwa9i — David Otunga (@DavidOtunga) May 20, 2020









Shad Gaspard died a hero -- sending help to his son who was also in need. By all accounts, he was an amazing human being. I wish I had gotten to know him. Rest Easy Shad. Praying for your family and friends ❤️ https://t.co/2rDobmhbJB

— Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) May 20, 2020



Absolutely heartbreaking news to wake up to. I only met Shad a few times, but his friendliness and kindness was like no other. His smile lit up a room. He’ll forever be remembered as a hero. Sending my thoughts and prayers to Shad’s family ❤️ #RIPShadGaspard — Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) May 20, 2020









I didn't know him well but he treated me like family. I will always love and respect Shad Gaspard #RIPShad pic.twitter.com/xO4D8XgU6z

— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) May 20, 2020



RIP Shad Gaspard My heart goes out to Shad’s wife and child. My prayers that his memory will soothe their sadness over time.#RIPShadGaspard @Shadbeast https://t.co/tzUH1oZ5yL — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 20, 2020









RIP Shad ❤️🙏🏼 You truly have a magical soul. Always made everyone laugh and smile. You will be so missed by so many. You are truly a superhero, forever and always. So many thoughts, prayers, love and light to his family.

❤️N https://t.co/12di0lrcpS

— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 20, 2020



The world has lost a wonderful human being. Shad Gaspard was a true HERO in every sense of the word. I’m keeping his family and loved ones in my prayers right now. We love you, Shad. pic.twitter.com/JaX6Ebk9LF — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 20, 2020



People couldn't stop praising for his selfless service, even in the last moments, when he asked the lifeguards to save his son before him.