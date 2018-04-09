English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WrestleMania 34: Brock Lesnar Demolishes Roman Reigns to Retain WWE Universal Championship
Lesnar even busted open the challenger before delivering the 6th and the final F5 to retain the WWE Universal Championship Title.
File photo of Brock Lesnar.
Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns met at the grandest stage of them all and ‘The Beast Incarnate’ did what he does best – DEMOLISH OPPONENTS.
Lesnar started off hot and was in control for most of the match. But Reigns proved his cast iron toughness to the world by kicking out to 5 F5s. Lesnar even busted open the challenger before delivering the 6th and the final F5 to retain the WWE Universal Championship Title.
Brock Lesnar may still be the champion but his future with the WWE is unclear. Recently, UFC confirmed that ‘The Beast’ will return to the octagon this year. WWE has made no official announcements about Brock’s current or future contracts.
The 34th edition of WWE’s flagship pay-per-view, WrestleMania, lived up to its hype. The Undertaker returned to face John Cena.
He not only accepted the challenge, the Phenom, to the dismay of Cenation, went on to defeat the poster boy of WWE in just 2 mins and 45 seconds.
The event, that has seen a record attendance of 78,133, kicked-off with Matt Hardy winning the 30-man Battle Royal André the Giant Memorial Trophy. Seth Rollins defeated The Miz and Finn Balor to win the Intercontinental Championship and the much-talked-about mixed pairing of Kurt Angle and former UFC champion Ronda Rousey defeated WWE COO Triple-H and Stephanie McMahon.
The standout match of the evening was the WWE Championship slug fest between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura. Styles was pushed to limit by the 2018 Royal Rumble winner. The match went on for 20 minutes before Styles finally managed to deliver the ‘Styles Clash’ to reclaim the title.
But the surprise of the night came seconds after the match ended. Nakamura hit Styles with a low blow and turned heel.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
