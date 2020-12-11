WrestleMania 37: Three Big Matches That Can Highlight 'The Showcase of The Immortals'

As the New Year is just around the corner, WWE too gets closer to the start of one of its biggest pay-per-view (PPV) feature – WrestleMania 37. Considered to be the show of shows, it is slated to be held in March 2021, and WWE hasn’t divulged much about its preparations. But, it hasn’t been able to quell rumour mills that are already dishing out which superstar main event will be held next year.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, WWE is contemplating to feature three big matches for the upcoming WrestleMania 37 next year. Currently, there are quite a few world-class superstars on WWE’s roster and many of them are capable of producing a good match. If these stars get a chance to lock horns with one another in the event of WrestleMania 37, it will surely build-up for all the hype.

The road to WrestleMania 37 will officially begin when two major PPV events – the WWE TLC 2020 and the WWE Royal Rumble 2021 conclude. It has also been reported that WWE boss Vince McMahon has planned to have live fans at WrestleMania next year and have a huge show.

Here are three possible big matches that can be seen in WWE’s biggest event WrestleMania 37.

WWE Universal Championship Match - Roman Reigns vs Big E

This could possibly be the show opener clash at the WrestleMania 37 main event, as several fans want to see Big E compete against Universal Champion Roman Reigns, since the WWE Draft separated the Big E and New day duo.

Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey

There were speculations and plans for a Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey’s clash in WrestleMania 36, however that match did not materialise. If the rumours are to be believed, there are talks of these two superstars to be seen at the WrestleMania 37 Main Event.

The Rock Vs Roman Reigns

The Rock may not be able to return to the WWE due to his other commitments and Roman Reigns being more focussed with his family, there is always a possibility that they may see a return to the WWE soon. Currently, Reigns could be the best opponent against The Rock and an encounter between the cousins may prove to be the best match at WrestleMania 37.