Wrestlemania 37: We Will Beat Each Other to Pieces to Create a Match People Remember For Years: Drew McIntyre on Facing Bobby Lashley

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley are set to headline Wrestlemania 37 as they face each for the WWE Championship on Night 1. This will be the second time in a row McIntyre will be the headlining act at the Showcase of the Immortals, while for Lashley, it has been a 17-year wait to main event the grandest show as the WWE Champion.

McIntyre had faced a Brock Lesnar in the main event of Wrestlemania 36 last year in an empty arena - a match lasting just under 5 minutes. And this time around McIntyre is hoping to win the title back in front of the crowds and is looking forward to a match to remember against the veteran Lashley. Both Lashley and McIntyre have worked together outside of the company with great success and with WWE pitting the two heavyweights, who are supremely athletic, the Scottsman is fairly confident that they can pull off a match people will remember for a long time.

“It is a throwback, these days you don’t get it many heavyweight title clashes, especially for the WWE championship, that used to be the case for years," McIntyre told News.com. “Nowadays you don’t see those classic heavyweight clashes for the title that people love. They love those big contests but they don’t want heavyweights, like in the past, who were not athletic and were kind of plodding around; it was fine for the time. But, these days people expect a lot of athleticism and that is the cool thing about myself and Lashley.

“We work extremely hard, we are high-level athletes. We bring the physicality, we bring the hard hits but also we bring the atelectasis. If you think for a send that if Lashley is walking around the floor and I am in the ring and I am not going to dive over the top rope on to him, you are going to see a contest with - let’s say expect the unexpected. We are gonna pull off things you have probably not seen from McIntyre and Lashley. But in the end, after we beat each other to pieces after we get everybody talking after we create a match people remember for years, I will be one standing there with the title, with fans in the building, finally. I won my first title in front of nobody, my second title in the Thunderdome in front of virtual fans, and I want my third title in this era with fans back," said McIntyre.

The fact that McIntyre is headlining Wrestlemania for the second time in itself is an achievement not many past WWE superstars can boast and for McIntrye it’s as crazy as it can get. It is not only a testament to the work the 35-year-old has put in after being out of favour with the top management, despite being earmarked as the blue-chip prospect very early in his pro-wrestling career, but a mark of confidence by WWE to put the focus on McIntyre in one of the most testing times for the industry in recent memory.

“It is crazy, it is beyond a dream come true to main event WrestleMania and fight for the WWE title two years in a row. It just goes to show hard work does really pay off, he said, adding “I am sure you know all about my journey, the ups and downs, getting fired from WWE and working my way back etc. And if you really do apply yourself and really work as hard as you can in whatever your chosen field is - it does not have to be wrestling - whatever you do out there, whatever your goal is, if you block out the negativity, work as hard as you can and are accountable to the person in the mirror, treat every day like day one, you can literally do anything including main event Wrestlemania to years in a row. to have the confidence of the company and fans and to be able to do that means the world to me and I will continue to work my butt off for the fans," he added.

Fans can watch WrestleMania 37, a two night event, LIVE on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels on April 11 and April 12, 2021 from 5.30 am IST