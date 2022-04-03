Live: WWE Wrestlemania 38, Night 1 Latest Updates - Logan Paul Makes His Wrestlemania Debut

Live now
Live: WWE Wrestlemania 38, Night 1 Latest Updates – Sports entertainment’s biggest annual extravaganza, WWE Wrestlemania 38 edition is all set to entertain fans from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 3 and 4 from 05:30 AM IST onwards.
WWE stars will fight tooth-and-nail in career-altering matches in the two-day showcase that will feature title vs title clashes, alongside the SmackDown women’s Read More
Logan Paul will be surprising his naysayers with some cool moves in the ring. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio have been making Paul and Mix look good. A bit of heat on Paul as well with some diversions when the ref had his back on him. Dominik spending a lot of time in the ring but junior Mysterio is making his dad proud with a solid performance. Hot tag in for Rey and Miz is in the ring and the pace has picked up. Miz is reeling
A hard-hitting tag team showdown is set for The Showcase of the Immortals when Rey & Dominik Mysterio go to war with The Miz & Logan Paul on WrestleMania Saturday!
At WWE Elimination Chamber, The Miz took a swing at Dominik, and Dominik retaliated by helping his father claim a singles win against the former WWE Champion. Although some might argue this his actions were justified in the wake of Miz’s underhanded tactics during the weeks leading up to his matchup against The Legendary Luchador, The A-Lister did not see it that way. Instead, he decided he needed a tag team partner as he headed into WrestleMania to even the odds with the Mysterios. And on the Feb. 21 edition of “Miz TV,” he revealed that competitor to be social media megastar Logan Paul!
Paul’s partnership with Miz comes as a bit of a surprise since the former WWE Champion nearly came to blows with the outspoken boxer last August on Raw. It does make sense, though, since both explosive media personalities are proud natives of Cleveland, Ohio, both have been seen as WWE outsiders and both are known to occasionally employ sneaky tactics.
Now that the match has been made offical, will the cunning combination of Miz and Paul be enough to best WWE’s first-ever father/son Tag Team Champions? Dominik may be young, but he has quickly proven himself as a bona fide Superstar, one who possesses much of the ultra-athletic talent that his legendary father has used over the years.
Drew McIntyre has kicked out of End of Days. Happy Corbin is shocked. No one has kicked out of the End of Days before on Live TV, at least that is what Michael Cole is claiming. McIntyre then goes for the future shock DDT and hits it. Then proceeds to complete the match with the Claymore. McIntyre has put on one hell of a match. Solid one. After the match Mad Cap Moss tries to just McIntyre but McIntyre has Angela in his hand and with swoos hof the big sword, he slices the ring apron. BIG STATEMENT MADE
As expected, Drew McIntyre is wasting no time going after Happy Corbin. McIntyre has been in a foul mood ever since, Corbin made a nasty comment about McIntyre’s mother. But Corbin is not smug. He is the former Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner and former Golden Gloves champion. He can go toe-to-toe with the big Scott and he is doing that. McIntyre reeling so far. Corbin focussing on McIntyre’s knee and the Scott is down
After suffering a two-on-one backstage attack from Corbin and Madcap Moss at WWE Day 1, McIntyre made a shocking return from a severe neck injury months earlier than expected to nearly win the 2022 Royal Rumble Match.
Although McIntyre eliminated Corbin and Moss during the free-for-all, the former WWE Champion made it clear that he wasn’t finished extracting his vengeance on the slapstick duo. Instead, McIntyre battled through interference by Corbin to conquer Madcap Moss in a brutal Falls Count Anywhere Match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Less than a week later, he defeated Moss again on SmackDown and has now cemented a showdown against Corbin at The Showcase of the Immortals.
And it becomes too much for Shinsuke Nakamura to handle the Usos all alone. He eats a superkick from Jay and then is laid out for 1D after a frog splash. Boogs nowhere in the vicinity. He is injured, and injured bad. The Usos pick up the win and retain their SmackDown tag titles. Bloodline with the first win of the night.
Rick Boogs gets tagged in and in comes Jey Uso as well and Boogs showcasing his power. Suspended vertical suplex on Uso and to top that Boogs does a knee lift as well. BUT WAIT! Boogs in trouble. he knee has a giveaway trying to take on both the brothers and it is down to Nakamura now. Tag made and the Japanese Superstar seems to be all alone for the time being
Shinsuke Nakamura with the early advantage over the bloodline as he starts off hot iff the blocks with a kick right in the mouth of Jay Uso. But the Usos take back the control with a double team manuevere. Jimmy Uso in the ring now and Nakamura reeling, Rick Boogs is out on the apron
The Usos will look to defend their coveted SmackDown Tag Team Title against the rocking duo of Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs. Like them or not, Jey & Jimmy Uso have truly proved themselves to be “the Ones,” as the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions in history. In addition to amassing huge victories over the likes of The Mysterios, The New Day and The Viking Raiders, The Bloodline have also helped Universal Champion Roman Reigns assert all-out dominance over the blue brand.
Raw Women’s Championship match- Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair
The Miz & Logan Paul vs The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio)
Seth Rollins vs Surprise contestant (To be announced)
Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin
SmackDown Tag Team Championship match – Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso (C) vs Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match – Charlotte Flair (C) vs Ronda Rousey
Plus, a special appearance by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on The KO Show hosted by Kevin Owens.
WrestleMania 38 will feature SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair and RAW champion Becky Lynch defending their titles against Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair on Sunday.
In the men’s segment Drew McIntyre takes on Happy Corbin, while SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Uso’s defend their title against Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. In another highlight of Day 1, The KO Show will feature “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.
A Fatal 4-Way for the Women’s Tag Team fight between Sasha Banks and Naomi vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natalya and Shayna Baszler vs Carmella and Queen Zelina (C), will be the other big highlight on Day 2.
WWE’s most hyped and heavily promoted contest – the Winner Takes All for the WWE and Universal Championships between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will undeniably be the hottest match of the event. Plus, AJ Styles vs Edge, Bobby Lashley vs Omos and Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory fill Day 2 action.
However, Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns is the most hyped and heavily promoted contest at WrestleMania. It is undeniably the hottest match of either night of The Showcase of the Immortals, which will eventually close the show out on Monday (as per India time).
Ahead of the extraordinary premium live event, here’s a look at the full match card on Day 1 and Day 2 at WrestleMania 38.
