Live: WWE Wrestlemania 38, Night 2 Latest Updates - Bobby Lashley Defeats Omos

At WrestleMania, Queen Zelina & Carmella will attempt to retain their Women’s Tag Team Championship against Sasha Banks & Naomi, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler in a massive Fatal 4-Way Match.

On the Feb 25. edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Banks made an explosive return to the blue brand when she defeated the rebellious Shotzi with Naomi watching from SmackDown commentary. After the match, Naomi stunned the WWE Universe when she entered the ring and declared that she and Banks were the next Women’s Tag Team Champions!

The crafty combination of Queen Zelina and Carmella has proven to be as dangerous as they are confident since capturing the titles last November. So confident, in fact, that they did not hesitate to respond to the challenge from The Glow and The Boss days later and assured that they would retain.

The showdown added even more explosiveness when Ripley & Morgan teamed up for a win over Zelina & Carmela to earn a spot in the championship clash before Natalya & Baszler inserted themselves into the title picture with a surprise attack on Banks, Naomi, Ripley and Morgan during the two teams’ showdown on the March 18 edition of SmackDown.

Who will walk off The Grandest Stage of Them All with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles?