Live: WWE Wrestlemania 38, Night 2 Latest Updates - Bobby Lashley Defeats Omos

Live: WWE Wrestlemania 38, Night 2 Latest Updates
At WrestleMania, Queen Zelina & Carmella will attempt to retain their Women’s Tag Team Championship against Sasha Banks & Naomi, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler in a massive Fatal 4-Way Match.
On the Feb 25. edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Banks made an explosive return to the blue brand when she defeated the rebellious Shotzi with Naomi watching from SmackDown commentary. After the match, Naomi stunned the WWE Universe when she entered the ring and declared that she and Banks were the next Women’s Tag Team Champions!
The crafty combination of Queen Zelina and Carmella has proven to be as dangerous as they are confident since capturing the titles last November. So confident, in fact, that they did not hesitate to respond to the challenge from The Glow and The Boss days later and assured that they would retain.
The showdown added even more explosiveness when Ripley & Morgan teamed up for a win over Zelina & Carmela to earn a spot in the championship clash before Natalya & Baszler inserted themselves into the title picture with a surprise attack on Banks, Naomi, Ripley and Morgan during the two teams’ showdown on the March 18 edition of SmackDown.
Who will walk off The Grandest Stage of Them All with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles?
What a fantastic match this has been so far — Pranks after Pranks and Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville are absolutely winning the match of the night award. Props for Zayn for some insane bumps. Special appearance from Jason Weeman Acuna and the entire crew of Jackass. Here are the highlights
Weighing in at “2 cheeseburgers away from 175” … @realjknoxville is ready for ANYTHING at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/g3wGvejF5X
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
Right across the spine of @realjknoxville!#WrestleMania @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/CLUlpIXKb2
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
🚨🚨🚨🚨
PARTY BOY IS IN THE RING AT #WrestleMania!@SamiZayn @realjknoxville pic.twitter.com/DL78rjLKu8
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
.@iamweeman is beating the hell outta @SamiZayn!#WrestleMania @realjknoxville pic.twitter.com/dhuY0G3xc9
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
He's not gonna do this!!! 🤯#WrestleMania @SamiZayn @realjknoxville pic.twitter.com/QHVbr7DzJY
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
Johnny Knoxville will look to make a “Jackass” out of Sami Zayn when the two bitter adversaries clash in an Anything Goes Match on WrestleMania Sunday!
The tremendous animosity began when Knoxville first came to WWE on a quest to enter the 2022 Royal Rumble Match, and The Master Strategist took it upon himself to inform the Jackass star that he didn’t belong.
This lit the fuse on a volatile back-and-forth that quickly spun out of control. In addition to numerous physical confrontations on SmackDown and at the Royal Rumble, they also executed a series of antics on one another that included Zayn attempting to out-“Jackass” his foe with the creation of the “InZayn” stunt show and crashing the “Jackass Forever” Red Carpet Premiere, while Knoxville hit Zayn with The Master Strategist’s own cattle prod and crashed a WWE Pop Up store in order to shred his adversary’s t-shirt.
When Zayn captured his third Intercontinental Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura, Knoxville emerged the following week on SmackDown to challenge the new titleholder. Zayn once again attempted to belittle Knoxville by telling him that he didn’t belong in WWE before unleashing a vicious attack. In response, Knoxville helped Ricochet defeat Zayn for the Intercontinental Title one week later. Irate over the loss of the workhorse title after just two weeks, Zayn demanded a match at WrestleMania, and Knoxville happily accepted.
Not done tormenting Zayn, Knoxville continued to up the stakes in their evolving prank battle by flying Zayn’s phone number around Los Angeles, resulting in The Master Strategist upping the stakes of their showdown to an Anything Goes Match.
Boddy Lashley turns things around and how!!! Super Human effort from the former All American. He suplexes Omos and then hits two spears one on the Kidney area and then straight to the stomach and the Giant Omos is down and looks vulnerable for the first time. Lashley with the cover and that is a three-count. Shock loss for Omos, what a result for Bobby Lashley.
Have you EVER seen @fightbobby treated like this inside of a @WWE ring? @TheGiantOmos makes The All Mighty look like a cruiserweight at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/xlaz416jIi
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
.@fightbobby got him up!!!#WrestleMania @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/AeMU6rJqT8
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
⚡️⚡️⚡️#WrestleMania @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/2BF6gCOrnE
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 4, 2022
Omos as expected the aggressor in the early goings Bobby LAshely has tried everything he could to get the Giant off his legs. Omos is dominating the proceedings here so far. Lashley being rag-dolled here. Well, when was the last time you saw that happening to the All Mighty One
.@TheGiantOmos is manhandling The All Mighty!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/rmrnC0aGOg
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 4, 2022
⚡️ALL MIGHTY⚡️#WrestleMania @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/LIcCA68F4O
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
The Giant vs. The All Mighty; a towering showdown barely big enough to fit on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Omos has flattened everyone in his path since debuting at WrestleMania a year ago and has only grown more dominant since severing ties with AJ Styles. The colossus has bulldozed his way through the likes of The Hurt Business, T-Bar and Commander Azeez and The Viking Raiders in search of a worthy WrestleMania opponent. Enter Bobby Lashley.
The former WWE Champion, fresh out of concussion protocols from back at WWE Elimination Chamber, stepped up to answer the call. Standing toe-to-toe with heavyweights Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and Drew McIntyre, Lashley is no stranger to squaring off with giants. This is a point he proved in stunning fashion by knocking the seven-foot-tall Omos to the canvas for the first time.
Who will stand tall when these two goliaths collide at The Showcase of the Immortals?
This is not going to end well for Gable
👀#WrestleMania @GableSteveson @WWEGable pic.twitter.com/fN3EeX2S34
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 4, 2022
And it does not !!!
Message SENT by @GableSteveson!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ilf1NJDMg1
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
Steveson Keeping some good company
Here's to #WrestleMania 38!!!@RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins @GableSteveson pic.twitter.com/rloXzYgMDu
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
.@WWEGable just got SHOOSHED!#WrestleMania @MontezFordWWE @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/lvPPsqYyqu
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
🚀🚀🚀 @MontezFordWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/4KApQrx1B1
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
Bro to Sleep, @AngeloDawkins!#WrestleMania @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/OlF0GT4hC0
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
#TheViper + #WrestleMania… you simply LOVE to see it!@RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/1mDYC4WDmr
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
SPRINGBOARD RKO FROM THE TOP ROPE!!! 🤯#WrestleMania @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/UYD170YgX6
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
A super fun match to kick things off and two fantastic top rope RKOS – one from Riddle on Montez Ford and other from Orton on Chad Gable singles the end of the match, RK-Bro retain with an Orton pin on Gable. A couple of good high spots and Gable once again comes off good. Ford and Dawkins were impressive too, but Orton and Riddle steal the show as often as they do.
The WWE Universe wishes @rickboogswwe a quick recovery following last night’s injury at #WrestleMania 38. pic.twitter.com/pFMrvsHRAU
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
First piece of action is the tag team scrum. At WrestleMania, RK-Bro will defend their newly reclaimed Raw Tag Team Championship in what is sure to be a highly explosive Triple Threat Match against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy.
Randy Orton & Riddle earned their second Raw Tag Team Title reign by jumping through hoops that included spelling, scooter contests and academic challenges, and they did so prior to defeating The Alpha Academy and Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens to claim the gold and punch their ticket to WrestleMania.
In retrospect, however, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins had already positioned themselves for a showdown against the new titleholders at The Showcase of the Immortals. Prior to the title match, The Street Profits had defeated Orton & Riddle in a hard-fought clash. With that important win, the determined former Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions wasted little time informing the new titleholders that they indeed wanted the smoke at The Show of Shows.
Although The Viper was skeptical as to whether one victory earned Dawkins & Ford a title match after everything RK-Bro had been through, The Original Bro suggested that they should face them, and WWE’s Apex Predator soon agreed. During a subsequent one-on-one matchup pitting Riddle against Ford, though, Chad Gable & Otis took out both tag teams. It was later determined that the three tandems would settles things at The Showcase of the Immortals with the Raw Tag Team Titles on the line in an all-out free-for-all.
This was coming !!! #ThankyouTripleH
Thank you, @TripleH.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/2zDG4ysynr
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
.@CodyRhodes gives a candid look into his WWE return at #WrestleMania 38. pic.twitter.com/w4IObUrH2E
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
#WrestleMania… IT’S TIME TO PLAY THE GAME!!!@TripleH pic.twitter.com/j7glGFAwSk
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
And we kick things off for Wrestlemania Sunday with Jessie J Decker’s version of ‘America the Beautiful’
.@JessieJDecker kicks off #WrestleMania Sunday with “America the Beautiful.”
🦚 https://t.co/BNwGFqg2U9 pic.twitter.com/LbVjLXxEUE
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 4, 2022
Winner Takes All for the WWE and Universal Championships – Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar
Edge vs AJ Styles
Fatal 4-Way for the Women’s Tag Team Championship – Queen Zelina and Carmella (C) vs Naomi and Sasha Banks vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natalya and Shayna Bazler
Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory
Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville
Raw Tag Team Championship match – RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle, (c)) vs The Street Profits vs Alpha Academy
Bobby Lashley vs Omos
A Fatal 4-Way for the Women’s Tag Team fight between Sasha Banks and Naomi vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natalya and Shayna Baszler vs Carmella and Queen Zelina (C), will be the other big highlight on Day 2.
WWE’s most hyped and heavily promoted contest – the Winner Takes All for the WWE and Universal Championships between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will undeniably be the hottest match of the event. Plus, AJ Styles vs Edge, Bobby Lashley vs Omos and Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory fill Day 2 action.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Night 2 of Wrestlemania 38 from the AT&T Center, Dallas, Texas.
Night two has a lot to offer. Here’s the full match card for Night 2
April 4, Day 2 schedule:
