WrestleMania: WWE Star O'Neil Upbeat on Women Headlining Main Event
WWE recently had announced that the first-ever women's main event of WrestleMania would be a 'winners take all match' for both Raw and Smackdown championship titles.
This event will feature Ronda Rousey versus Charlotte Flair versus Becky Lynch.
New Jersey: For the first-time, WrestleMania will have a main event for the women and WWE star Titus O'Neil believes that it is a step in the right direction even as he expects it to be a competitive one.
"I expect it (the women's main event) to be highly competitive, highly emotional (and it is) not really having anything to do with them (contestants) being women," O'Neil said.
"It is more so that these are the women who have represented our company in a strong way in the past several years and to have them in the spotlight in the grand stage of WrestleMania is going to be a treat for everybody," O'Neil said
"It is going to be an inspiration to all people," he added on the sidelines of an event organised by WWE and Susan G Komen at the Newport Centre Mall here on Thursday.
Meanwhile, O'Neil a former footballer has taken wrestling as a profession. Asked about the journey and the transformation, the 41-year-old noted, "It has been great. It was a new thing when I started and it wasn't easy (all), but it has been a great transition from football to now being a WWE Superstar."
What challenges he faced and pat came the reply, "There is no off-season and we work 52 weeks a year. (It is about) Being away from the family on a more consistent basis than any other sport."
