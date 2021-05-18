Wrestler Labhanshu Sharma Turns Car into 'Free' Ambulance with Oxygen Facility

Indian wrestler Labhanshu Sharma turned his car into an ambulance with oxygen facility in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

Amidst the growing Covid-19 situation in the country and the ensuing acute shortage of oxygen and ambulances, Labhanshu decided to start a free service that can be availed by calling him his mobile.

“I have converted my car into a free temporary ambulance for the people in need. I have also written a helpline number on the car and have pasted stickers of ‘Free Ambulance’ on all four sides of the vehicle. The service can be availed by anyone just by contacting me on 9997170782," Labhanshu told ANI.

Odisha Extends Lockdown with Stricter Restrictions Till June 1 as Daily Cases Remain Over 10,000 “I got the idea of converting my car into an ambulance after I heard that people in my city weren’t able to get the emergency vehicle and if they were getting one its price was on the higher side," he added. Labhanshu said he wants to aid pregnant and old patients as well. “Pregnant women, citizens who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, old patients who might be in dire need of medicines can also contact me as my services are open to all," said Labhanshu. “I would drive the car for needy and anyone can contact on my number at any time as the free ambulance service is for 24 hours. I have also purchased an Oxygen cylinder and it has been fitted in the car," he added. Back in April, Labhanshu had offered up his house to be utilised as a Covid care centre.

