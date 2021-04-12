Wrestler Matt Hardy Writes Emotional Post After His Dad's Death

American professional wrestler Matt Hardy on Monday shared on social media that his father, Gilbert Hardy has died at the age of 87. He posted a photograph on Instagram in which he and his brother Jeff are seen with their father. Matt said that the Hardy family appreciates the outpouring of love and kindness following the death of their father.

The post also mentioned about their mother, who passed away after being diagnosed with cancer in 1987. The two brothers were in their pre-teenage at the time. “Myself, Jeff & our Dad were at her bedside when she took her final breath that day. It was the first time we’d seen our father cry,” said Matt, remembering his father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Hardy (@matthardybrand)

He added on that their father passed away on April 6, early morning on Tuesday. Both the brothers were at home and by their father’s side when he took his last breath. He called his brother Jeff as their father’s “guardian angel" since the last couple of years.

Matt ended the post saying that he hoped his father and mother would be reunited after 35 years. This is indeed a sad moment for the family and several fans and well-wishers of The Hardy Boyz mourned with them and posted their condolences.

NWA President Billy Corgan offer his deepest condolences to both the brothers and their beautiful families. “Our condolences to you, Jeff and your family. We are really sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family,” said another Instagram user.

Jeff has not wrestled since March 22, when he lost to The Miz.

The Hardy Boyz first began teaming together in 1993 in independent promotions in North Carolina and winning the NWA 2000 Tag Team Championship in NWA 2000. In WWE, they are six-time World Tag Team Champions and former WCW World Tag Team Champions.

