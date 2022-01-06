Wrestler Suhsil Kumar's Absconding Aide Held in Chhatrasal Stadium Murder Case

Delhi police on Thursday said they have arrested one Parveen Dabas, wanted in the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankad who was killed by Olympic silver medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar and his associates following an alleged property dispute in northwest Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium last year. Dabas, who had been absconding for the past nine months, police said, was carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.

Dabas was arrested during the early morning on Tuesday. He was arrested from Prem Piyao road near his native village Sultanpur Dabas in Delhi. He has been booked for murder, attempt to murder, abduction, robbery, riot and under arms act according to the case registered in Dhankad’s murder on May 5, last year.

Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) said that following information on Dabas’s movements, a trap was laid by a team led by inspector Shiv Kumar and inspector Karamveer Singh near Prem Piyao road and soon as he was spotted, police teams arrested him.

“Dabas has disclosed that he alongwith Sushil Kumar and their 18-20 associates armed with lathis, hockey sticks and dandas had mercilessly beaten the members of their rival group on May 4, 2021 in Chhatarsal Stadium. Dhankad, Sonu Mahaal, Amit and others members of the rival group were seriously injured in the attack. He further said that the attack was pre-conspired and orchestrated by Sushil Kumar and his associates to settle their personal scores with and to show their dominance in the area.

Singh further said that investigation has revealed that Kumar saw Dhankad as a budding wrestler and a tough competiter. “He saw him as a rival in wrestling. Dhankad was nephew of notorious gangster Kala Jathedi who was outraged and infuriated after his murder. Kumar also was supported by Neeraj Bawania. Following apprehensions of this conspiracy sparking a gangwar a total of 18 arrests have been made by the Delhi Police to avert any such attempt," he said.

The officer said that the case is pending trial in the court against already arrested and charge-sheeted accused persons including Shushil Kumar. Further

interrogation of arrested accused is going on, Singh added.

